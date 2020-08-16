TV Newsmakers of the Week: Parth Samthaan quitting KZK, Surbhi Chandna's first Naagin 5 look leaked and more

From Parth Samthaan opting out of Kasautii Zindagii Kay to Surbhi Chandna's first look from Naagin 5 being leaked to Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan's first music video 'Baarish' getting released, here's all that made headlines in the Telly world.

It's that time of the week when we bring to you the 'top unmissable moments' from the Indian Television industry. Yes, another week has gone by and we're back with our weekend roundup of the news stories that grabbed eyeballs. This week again has been a mix of happy and sad for the Telly world. From Parth Samthaan opting out of Kasautii Zindagii Kay to Surbhi Chandna's first look from Naagin 5 being leaked to Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan's first music video 'Baarish' getting released, tinselville has been busy with gossips. So without further ado, here are the top 5 news stories that made headlines.

Parth opts out of Kasautii Zindagii Kay

In a shocking piece of news for all Kasautii Zindagii Kay fans, Parth Samthaan aka Anurag Basu has decided to quit the show. The actor wants to focus on his health and other projects, so has put down his papers for KZK. A source revealed to Pinkvilla, 'Parth wants to now direct his attention towards his health and the other projects he is in talks with. Ekta Kapoor has been trying to persuade Parth into retainment but the actor has expressed his wish to opt-out. The production, in the meantime, has already started to consider actors to step in Parth's shoes but are finding it difficult.' Not only him, his co-stars Erica Fernandes (Prerna) and Sahil Anand (Anupam) are also planning to exit the show.

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan create magic with their first music video

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan's much-awaited music video 'Baarish' released on August 11, 2020). The duo's first collaborating for a song left fans awestruck and they received an overwhelming by the response. Fans still cannot stop gushing over the duo's scintillating and effortless chemistry in 'Baarish'. Within a day of its release, Baarish marked a huge feat as it crossed 5 million views on YouTube. Shivangi and Mohsin celebrated for this massive response with a special cake. They also thanked fans for their relentless support and love.

Surbhi Chandna's much-awaited first look from Naagin 5 leaked

After a long wait, Surbhi Chandna's much-awaited look from supernatural drama Naagin 5 was revealed, and it created havoc on social media. In the BTS picture from the sets of the show, Surbhi is seen dolled up in a bottle-green coloured traditional attire for her character. She accentuated it with a kundan maang tika. Not only this, but the new promo of Naagin 5 also gives the first official glimpse of Surbhi in Naagin 5.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke completes 300 episodes

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke starring Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Kaveri Priyam, and Avinash Mishra in the lead roles completed 300 successful episodes recently. The show has become the talk-of-the-town for its intriguing storyline post lockdown. Fans are showering praises for MishBir's camaraderie onscreen and the actor's power-packed performances. On this special occasion, Rhea thanked fans and viewers for their undivided attention, while Kaveri said that it felt like yesterday when they started shooting for the show.

Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana VS Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana; and Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's song released on the same day on August 10, 2020. While AsiManshi enthralled fans with their awe-inspiring chemistry romantic ballad 'Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam' by Arijit Singh, PaHira took fans back to their Bigg Boss 13 days with a fun-loving music video 'Ring.' Both the songs received an overwhelming response from fans.

