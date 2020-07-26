TV Newsmakers of the Week: Parth Samthaan testing COVID 19 negative to Hina Khan being on Naagin 5 new poster

From Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan testing negative for Coronavirus to fans speculating Hina Khan to be the 'icchadhari naagin' on the new poster of Naagin 5, here are all those who made headlines this week in the Telly world. Read on.

Another week has come to an end, and we're here to bring you all those stories that created hustle in the Indian Television industry. Just like all previous times, the Telly world was buzzing this week also, and we're churned out the 'best' for our weekly wrap up. From Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan testing negative for Coronavirus to fans speculating to be the 'icchadhari naagin' on the new poster of Naagin 5, here are all those who made headlines this week in the Telly town this week.

1. Parth Samthaan tests COVID-19 negative

Parth Samthaan, who plays the role of Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, was tested positive for the novel Coronavirus two weeks ago. However, the actor's second COVID-19 test results have come negative. Parth confirmed his health development to Pinkvilla saying, 'Yes it’s true, reports have come and it’s negative.' He has been recuperating pretty well as well but is in quarantine following the protocol.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan, Shivangi Joshi to Sidharth Shukla, Erica Fernandes; TV stars whose 'reel' experiment left us amazed

2. Naagin 5 new poster releases, fans speculate Hina Khan to be the icchadhari naagin

A new poster of Naagin 5 was recently released by the makers and dropped major hints of Hina Khan being the 'icchadhari naagin.' If you go by the poster, the eyes, facial features, and hairdo will make you feel that the actress on the poster is none other than Hina Khan. Though the face of the actress is hidden by snakes around her, fans are speculating that it is Hina Khan in this new poster of Naagin 5.

3. Hamari Bahu Silk actors' hold silent protests over non-payement of dues

Hamari Bahu Silk's lead actor Zaan Khan along with the show's entire team held a silent protest outside recently, outside one of the producer's homes. It has been almost a year that the team has been requesting producers to give them their unpaid dues. However, producers Devyani Rale, Sudhanshu Tripathi, Jyoti Gupta have turned deaf ears to them. After multiple pleas, they were forced to take a drastic step. When contacted Zaan, he told Pinkvilla, "Producers are not responding to our calls. My entire team held silent protests wearing masks and gloves and taking all precautions because we have NO money left at all.'

4. Saumya Tandon resumes shoot for Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain

Amid rumours of quitting Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, Saumya Tandon has resumed shoot for the show. The actress plays the role of Anita Mishra in the much-loved sitcom and is finally back on the sets to shoot for new episodes. Some pictures from the sets of the show were circulated, wherein Saumya can be seen shooting a scene with her on-screen husband Aasif Sheikh aka Vibhuti Mishra.

5. to produce to Nach Baliye 10?

Karan Johar is likely to don the producer's hat for Nach Baliye 10. Reportedly, Star Plus is considering another production house for Nach Baliye 10 and Karan Johar may produce the dance reality show. Sources close to the show reveal that Karan is in talks with the channel, and is working out things with them. We were also hearing that the channel was skeptical of Karan producing the show given the nepotism debate around, however, another source revealed that there is no truth to it. Nach Baliye season 10 is expected to go on floors in September this year.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Report: Shivangi Joshi, Neha Kakkar to Kapil Sharma; TV celebs' followers before TikTok Ban

Share your comment ×