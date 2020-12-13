TV Newsmakers Of the Week: Punit J Pathak's marriage, Sidharth Shukla's controversy, Erica and Harshad's song

From Punit J Pathak tying the knot with Nidhi Moony Singh to Sidharth Shukla's viral video to Erica Fernandes and Harshad Chopda's song 'Juda Kar Diya' getting released, here are the newsmakers of the week. Read on.

Another week in the Television industry has come to an end. And we're here to give you the weekly round-up of the major happenings in the Telly world. With ups and downs, the tinselville has caught everyone's attention. From Punit J Pathak marrying Nidhi Moony Singh to Sidharth Shukla getting into a controversy on his birthday, here are the top 5 news stories that made headlines this week.

Punit J Pathak marries Nidhi Moony Singh

Punit J Pathak is now a married man! The choreographer-actor has tied the knot with ladylove Nidhi Moony Singh. The couple exchanged wedding vows in a lavish wedding ceremony in Lonavala on December 11. Punit and Nidhi's wedding pictures took the internet by storm, and fans showered the newlyweds with blessings. The couple's wedding festivities continued with a grand reception on Saturday night. Apart from the duo's family, , Shakti, and Mukti Mohan among others, attended Punit and Nidhi's reception party.

Sidharth Shukla mired in controversy

#HappyBirthdaySidharthShukla Yesrerday Birthday Night #SidharthShukla Drank alcohol

was Driving and Beat up Poor citizen Link Here Full Videohttps://t.co/NW9ribPpLx pic.twitter.com/iAP4Q5wdTr — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) December 12, 2020

Sidharth Shukla rang in his birthday yesterday (December, 12), but his celebrations were marred by a controversy, which is now clarified. A clip of the actor allegedly drunk-driving viral on social media. He was accused of hitting a man while under the influence of alcohol. While the video caught everyone's attention, later a source close to Sid, shared details of what had happened. The source revealed that Sidharth was attacked by goons with knives in their hands, and the culprits are now behind the bars.

Asim Riaz drops poster of upcoming song Veham; Shaheer Sheikh shares first look of music video Je Tu Na Bulawe

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz surprised everyone as he revealed details of his new music video 'Veham.' He has paired up with Sakshi Malik for Veham which will release tomorrow (December 14). Armaan Malik is the voice behind Veham. Rashmi Virag has penned the lyrics, and Manan Bhardwaj has composed the music for this T-Series music video. Asim's girlfriend Himanshi Khurana, friend Vishal Aditya Singh, and brother Umar Riaz are super excited about it.

Shaheer Sheikh also took fans by surprise as he 'finally' revealed the first poster of his forthcoming music video with Priyanka Khera, titled 'Je Tu Na Bulawe.' This is the first time Shaheer has joined hands with Priyanka and fans can't keep calm to see their chemistry. Shaheer also expressed his excitement about the song and wrote, 'It was so much fun shooting this music video. I guess you guys are going to love it too.' Je Tu Na Bulawe is sung by Surya, while the lyrics and music are given by Raas.

Erica Fernandes and Harshad Chopda's song Juda Kar Diya releases

After a long wait, Erica Fernandes and Harshad Chopda finally got to see their onscreen chemistry. The duo's first collaboration 'Juda Kar Diya' was released on December 8 and created havoc within a few hours. The song shows the 'pain' of losing the love of your life, and Harshad's fabulous acting chops have left everyone thrilled. Erica's former Kasautii Zindagii co-stars Parth Samthaan, , and Shubhaavi Choksey were left wowed by the song.

YRKKH's Divya Bhatnagar passes away

Divya Bhatnagar, best know for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai passed away early this week. The actress lost her battle to the novel Coronavirus and bid her heavenly abode at the age of 34. Divya's demise sent shockwaves across, and her best friend Devoleena Bhattacharjee bid her an emotional goodbye. The late actress's brother and Devoleena also put serious allegations on Divya's husband Gagan for domestic violence, abuse, and torture. Hina Khan, Shoaib Ibrahim, Arti Singh, Aalisha Panwar, and many others mourned the unfortunate passing away of Divya.

