TV Newsmakers of the Week: From Rashami Desai in Naagin 4 to Sanjivani and Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum going off air

It's the end of another fruitful week, and we're back again to give you a synopsis of the interesting things that happened in the Telly world. Just like all the previous times, a lot has gone out and about on the small screen this week and we're here to give tell you all the hot happenings that garnered attention. This week again has been a mix of happy and sad for the Indian Television industry. While some shows bid goodbye, others went through massive changes. So without further ado, here are the top 5 news stories that made headlines.

1. all set to join Naagin 4

And here begins a new journey, a time to start something new & venture into the mystical world of Naagin! You've seen me & loved me as Tapasya as Shorvori & now I'm coming with a new side of me with Naagin4 Hope to receive the same amount of love from you all. #Naagin4WithRashmi pic.twitter.com/QR3ePA6Fay — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) March 14, 2020

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai is all set to make a comeback on TV with Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 4. The promo showing a glimpse of Rashami aka Shalaka with Brinda and Dev has been released by the makers and fans can't keep calm. The show will take a one-year leap to introduce Rashami's character. While there were rumours that Rashami will replace Jasmin Bhasin and take over Nayantara's role, it is not so. will be seen portraying the role of a modern young girl named, Shalaka. She will enter the Parikh house with a mission to ruin Brinda's happiness.

2. Neha Dhupia gets trolled for a controversial statement on cheating

Shame on people like @NehaDhupia, who show such double faces on equality !! https://t.co/z6XWMOFHIj — Baibhab Chakraborty (@Im_baibhab) March 12, 2020

Neha Dhupia was trolled mercilessly for her controversial statements about cheating in a relationship during the recent episode of Roadies Revolution. It so happened when Neha slammed a contestant for slapping his girlfriend for cheating on him with five other men. She lashed out at him and saying that it was the girl’s choice to be with five people simultaneously. Neha's bizarre statements didn’t go down well with many social media users, who brutally trolled for being a fake feminist. They also created memes showing her split personality.

3. Mahhi Vij gives a befitting reply to trolls

Don’t get my daughter in between hai dum toh aao samne warna bhokna bandh karo.shame on u people shame on ur family for producing such bad souls — Mahhi vij (@VijMahhi) March 9, 2020

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali recently appeared on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, wherein they gave their valuable advice to Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill, who are in search of their prospective partners. After the episode aired, Jay and Mahhi were trolled by certain netizens on social media. The actress slammed all the trolls especially for involving her daughter Tara Bhanushali in their comments. She has asked them not to involve her daughter in between such matters. She also challenged the trolls to come face-to-face with her and stop backbiting.

4. starrer Beyhadh 2 gets a new time a slot

The makers of Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang starrer Beyhadh 2 have changed the time slot. The channel made the big announcement in its latest promo featuring Ashish Chowdhry. Now, Beyhadh 2 will air at 10.30 pm from March 16, 2020. Yes, not 9 pm, but now you will have to tune in at 10.30 from the next week to watch the interesting revengeful drama.

5. Sanjivani and Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum bid adieu to its fans

Sanjivani went off the air on March 13, 2020. The medical drama Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna in the lead roles, bid adieu to its fans tonight as its airs its last episode yesterday. On the saddening occasion, Surbhi also wrote a heartwarming note expressing her gratitude to the team and her supporters. Now today (March 14, 2020), Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum starring Dipika Kakar (Sonakshi) and Karan V Grover (Rohit) will bid a heart goodbye to its fans as the last episode will be telecasted tonight. Both the drama's aired on Star Plus and failed to garner good TRP's.

Apart from this, Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan's birthday bash, Siddhanth Karnick, and Megha Gupta's divorce, Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's performance at a wedding, and rumours Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra's show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge also grabbed eyeballs.

