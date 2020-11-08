TV Newsmakers Of the Week: Shaheer Sheikh confirms dating Ruchikaa, Nakuul Mehta & Jankee announce pregnancy

From Shaheer Sheikh making his relationship official Ruchikaa Kapoor to Nakuul Mehta and Jankee expecting their first baby to Gauahar Khan getting engaged to beau Zaid Darbar, here are the top 5 news stories that made headlines in the Telly world.

With only two months left for the year 2020 to end, everyone is hoping that it brings some happiness after so much pain and struggle. And looks like the 'happy wave' has begun in the Indian Television industry. The beginning of November spread positivity all around, as Telly Town was filled with happy news this entire week. While a couple announced its pregnancy, another made their relationship official, and the other got engaged. Tinselville was all about happiness, love, and optimism this week. So, without further ado, let's look at the top five stories from the Telly world that grabbed everyone's attention.

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh announce pregnancy

Television's handsome hunk Nakuul Mehta is all set to become a father now, as his wife Jankee Parekh is pregnant. The two announced their pregnancy news in the most adorable way, leaving everyone mesmerized. While Nakuul relived his journey with Jankee so far via a cute video, Jankee expressed her excitement for their new beginning. Surbhi Chandna, , , Niti Taylor, and many others sent in their love and wishes to the parents-to-be as they shared this 'happy news' with the world.

Shaheer Sheikh makes his relationship official with Ruchikaa Kapoor

Shaheer Sheikh broke many hearts as he finally opened up about his relationship with Ruchikaa Kapoor. The actor broke his silence and confirmed that he is dating the curly-hair girl with a sweet post. He shared an adorable picture from their fun-time together and expressed, 'Here you go...after all the morphed pictures, thought of saving you all some time.' Rumours of their marriage are also buzzing constantly. Reportedly, the two will tie the knot by the end of November in a private wedding ceremony.

Gauahar Khan gets engaged to beau Zaid Darbar

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar ignited wedding rumours further as the two exchanged wedding rings. Yes, Gauahar and Zaid are now engaged, and they shared beautiful pictures from their engagement ceremony on social media. The Bigg Boss 7 winner's to be mom-in-law, Farzana welcomed her to the family with a heartwarming post. She wrote, 'Welcome to our Family. Also, congratulations to you too. All my blessings, love, and support are always with you’ll. Stay happy.' Gauahar and Zaid are apparently going to tie the knot in December, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Moshin Khan and Urvashi Rautela to feature in a music video

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan is all set to enthrall fans in a music video once again. He has paired up with Urvashi Rautela for a song, and the duo's BTS photos have taken the internet by storm. Recently, he shared some pictures with the beautiful actress and hinted about the title of their track. Mohsin wrote, 'He wrote, 'Shot on Eid E Milad, blessed! Hint on the Title of the Song, Something to do with the Moon. Let's see who can guess it right.'

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill shoot for a new project

#SidNaaz Leaked Pucture from The new project pic.twitter.com/6VM503OGZd — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) November 7, 2020

SidNaaz created havoc on social media, as they were snapped together at the Mumbai airport recently. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill jetted off to Chandigarh to shoot for their new project, leaving everyone excited. While much is not known about their collaboration, it seems like they will be seen in a music video again. The two have been sharing glimpses from their shoot, increasing fans' curiosity.

Apart from this, Priya Malik opened up about her engagement with Karan Bakshi. Aditya Narayan revealed that he will tie the knot to ladylove Shweta Agarwal in December this year, and their wedding festivities have already begun. Vishal Karwal, known for his stint in Bigg Boss 6, got married to his long time friend Heena in Himachal Pradesh.

ALSO READ: TRP Report: Anupamaa, Kundali Bhagya retain their spots; Choti Sarrdaarni outdoes Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×