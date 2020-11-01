TV Newsmakers Of the Week: Shaheer Sheikh hints about GF, Shehnaaz Gill's new song, Neha Kakkar gets trolled

From Shaheer Sheikh dropping hints about his relationship to Shehnaaz Gill revealing the first look of her song 'Waada Hai' to Neha Kakkar getting trolled for wedding outfits; here are the top 5 news stories that made headlines in the Telly world.

A week has passed, and we've entered a new month already! October has ended, and we must say, it was quite an eventful month altogether. Today, we take a look back at all the 'important happenings' from the past week in the Indian Television world. Like always, it was a roller-coaster ride for Telly world fans. From Shaheer Sheikh dropping hints about his relationship with Ruchikaa Kapoor to Shehnaaz Gill revealing the first look of her song 'Wada Hai' with Arjun Kanungo to Neha Kakkar getting trolled for wedding outfits; here are the top 5 news stories that made headlines in the Telly Town.

Shaheer Sheikh hints about his relationship with Ruchikaa Kapoor

Shaheer Sheikh left everyone surprised recently as he shared a picture of his 'girl' Ruchikaa Kapoor on his social media account, hinting at his relationship. He shared pictures of Ruchikaa Kapoor and called her 'my girl'. Not one, but Shaheer shared two pictures of his 'special lady'. In the first picture, the girl wearing a denim dress is seen hiding her face with her curls. In the second one, she is seen posing for the camera with her glares. He captioned the same,'Mommy there is something in the backyard. Never mind it’s my girl.' While Shaheer has not officially announced his relationship with Ruchikaa, but his post has certainly taken everyone by surprise.

Malvi Malhotra stabbed by a producer, gets hospitalized

TV actress Malvi Malhotra, who is known for her role in the show Udaan, was attacked by a self-proclaimed producer, Yogeshkumar Singh. The incident took place in Mumbai's Andheri area. Malvi was attacked after she refused his marriage proposal. The 29-year-old was admitted to the hospital after suffering severe injuries. In the latest development, the police have arrested Malvi's attacker. He is in custody till November 2 (2020).

Goons threaten Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Samay Shah aka Gogi

In a shocking turn of events, Samay Shah aka Gogi from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was abused and threatened by some goons outside his residence in Borivali (Mumbai). He took to his Instagram handle to share this 'horrific' incident. Sharing a photo of a man from the CCTV image, Samay wrote, 'This man came in my building two days ago and started abusing me for no reason. I have no idea who is he? What was the reason behind abusing me?'

Further, Samay added that the unknown man also gave him a life threat. 'He was also giving me a threat that I will kill you. I am giving this information to all those who love me because I think it would be better for me and my family if something happens.'

Shehnaaz Gill reveals the first look of her song 'Waada Hai'

Shehnaaz Gill dropped a 'big surprise' for fans as she announced her upcoming music video. Not only did she reveal the first look of the song, but also shared its release date. Shehnaaz has paired up with Arjun Kanungo for a song titled 'Waada Hai.' which will drop on November 5 (2020). In the poster, the two are seen lost in each other's eyes. Fans have been going gaga over Shehnaaz's announcement and are waiting for the song to release. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz will enter the Bigg Boss 14 house today on Weekend Ka Vaar with as a special guest. She is expected to promote 'Waada Hai' on BB 14.

Neha Kakkar gets trolled for wedding outfits

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot on October 24 (2020) in a Gurudawara in Delhi. While the couple was showered with congratulatory messages from all over, many even criticized the songstress. Neha was brutally trolled by Twitterati for her wedding outfits. Netizens trolled her for 'copying' , , and 's bridal attires for her D-Day with Rohanpreet.

However, indirectly shutting trolls, Neha revealed that she was 'gifted' her wedding outfits by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Taking to Instagram Neha shared, 'People die to wear Sabyasachi at least once in life. We were gifted these dream outfits by him. Dreams do come true, but they work better if you work hard. Thank you Mata Rani, Shukar hai Waheguru Ji.'

In some saddening pieces of news, Divya Agarwal lost his father due to Coronavirus, and Hindustani Bhau aka Vikas Fathak's aged mother passed away. Apparently, Bigg Boss 11 couple Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla have reportedly parted ways. The duo has unfollowed each other on social media, but have not yet spoken publicly about their break-up.

