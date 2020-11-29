TV Newsmakers Of the Week: Shaheer Sheikh's court marriage to Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill's song release

From Bharti Singh and Ruchikaa Kapoor getting married to Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's song Shona Shona getting released, here are the top 6 news stories that made headlines in the Indian Television industry.

The Indian Television industry dropped in many surprises for viewers in the past week. So, today we're here to look back at all the 'news stories' that made heads turn for our special roundup of the week. From two major award functions taking place to the most eligible bachelor of TV tying the knot to the cutest jodi releasing their music video, the Telly world was a rollercoaster ride. So this week, we've not picked five but six top stories that grabbed eyeballs in the week gone by. Without any further ado, let's get started.

Shaheer Sheikh's wedding

Shaheer Sheikh dropped in the 'biggest surprise' as he confirmed his marriage to girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor. The duo registered their marriage in court a few days ago but only revealed it on Friday. Shaheer and Ruchikaa shared some adorable pictures from their court marriage with lovable captions, sweeping everyone off their feet. The couple plan to do a traditional marriage in June next year.

SidNaaz's music video drops

After a lot of wait and curiosity, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's much-loved song Shona Shona released on November 25. The peppy song shows SidNaaz's beautiful chemistry at its best. Within a day of release, Shona Shona crossed 12 million views on YouTube and trended on number one. SidNaaz fans loved their camaraderie in Shona Shona, and called it 'cuteness overloaded.' The duo also thanked fans for their 'amazing response' on the Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar song.

Ashiesh Roy passes away

Actor Ashiesh Roy passed away due to kidney failure. He breathed his last at his house on November 24 (2020). He was known for his roles in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Sasural Simar Ka. Amit Behl, the Senior Joint Secretary of CINTAA, confirmed the news of his passing away. Ashiesh has passed away in his house. Director Arvind Babbal called me to inform about it.' Manoj Bajpayee, Hansal Mehta, and Anubhav Sinha shared their condolences and mourned his unfortunate demise.

Bharti and Haarsh granted bail

Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa were granted bail by a 'special NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) court' in Mumbai. Bharti and Haarsh landed in troubled waters on Sunday as the couple was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau for consumption and possession of marijuana. They were sent to 14-day judicial custody by a court on Sunday afternoon.

Tiger Pop wins India's Best Dancer

India’s Best Dancer got its ultimate winner in Ajay Singh aka Tiger Pop. The talented boy hails from Gurugram. He defeated Subhranil Paul, Mukul Gain, Shweta Warrier, and Paramdeep Singh in the finale to hold the winner's tag. He not bagged the trophy but also took home a brand new Maruti car and a whopping cash prize of Rs 15 lakh. Vartika Jha, who choreographed Tiger for IBD, was also awarded a cheque of Rs 5 lakh.

Gold Awards and Dadasaheb Phalke Awards

Vision is the yield of futuristic zest and continuous hard work. If u get worthy appreciation and motivation along the way, the journey stands tall n inspiring..

Some stories are filled with gold even when u can’t see the colours. Thank you @VikasKalantri #GoldGlamAndStyleAwards pic.twitter.com/Xg0FIJ0YbF — (@eyehinakhan) November 24, 2020

Stars of the Indian Television industry walked the carpet of two award functions this week - Gold Awards and Dadasaheb Phalke Awards. Though the fanfare was not, as usual, the spirit was high as always. Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna, Sidharth Shukla, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shraddha Arya, Sharad Malhotra, , Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi, Prince Narula, Yuvika Choudhary, , and many others walked home smiling with trophies in their hands.

ALSO READ: TRP Report: Anupamaa & Kundali Bhagya retain spots; Imlie & Yeh Hai Chahatein make surprise entries in top 5

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×