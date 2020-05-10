TV Newsmakers of the Week: Shehnaaz Gill's new song teaser to Asim Riaz & Himanshi's Nach Baliye 10 plans

From Shehnaaz Gill collaborating with Jassie Gill for a new song 'Keh Gayi Sorry' to Bigg Boss 13 couple Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana being approached for Nach Baliye 10, here's all that made headlines in the week gone by. Read on.

It's no news that Indian Television has been shut down due to the Coronavirus-infused lockdown in the country. However, that does not stop our beloved Telly stars to be in the news. They've been grabbing headlines with their efforts from the confines of their home. While some are enjoying the quarantine, some are still working from their homes. Whatever be the reason, TV makes sure that the dose of entertainment is never stopped, as the gossips, controversies keeping going on.

Just like last time, this week has also been a roller-coaster ride for the Telly town. It was a mix of good and bad. While some new projects were launched, some shows were taken off-air, and some actors ended up in hospitals. All in all, the Telly world has had its shares of ups and downs. Today, as the week comes to an end, we have compiled a list of 5 hot stories that grabbed headlines. Without further ado, here are the top trending TV stories of the week.

1. Shehnaaz Gill and Jassie Gill collaborate for a song

After Bhula Dunga with Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill has collaborated with Jassie Gill for her next music video. Yes, the Bigg Boss 13 finalist will soon be seen in the song 'Keh Gayi Sorry.' While she dropped in the first look of the single on Thursday, the teaser of the peppy track was released on Friday. Sana's sweet surprise left fans extremely happy. They couldn't contain their excitement to see Shehnaaz back in action. Her followers bombarded her post with multiple comments as they showered her with love and blessings.

It is said that Keh Gayi Sorry will also be a romantic melody just like Bhula Dunga. However, this one will have a Punjabi Tadka to it. While the song is sung by Jassie, the lyrics are penned by Nirmaan, and the music is composed by Avvy Sra. The song is all set to release on May 12, 2020.

2. Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana approached for Nach Baliye 10

Bigg Boss 13's cutest couple Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have apparently been approached for Nach Baliye 10. Yes, the lovebirds have been offered the dancing reality show. The Punjabi actress-model revealed that they have been talks about it but she cannot say anything else as they don't know what will happen given the lockdown. However, she added, they don't know when will things go on floors and that, makes us wonder if they will say yes once things fall into place.

3. Devoleena Bhattacharjee's building gets sealed

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 13, has been living in self-quarantine. The actress's building has been sealed after a fellow resident tested positive for COVID-19 in society. Owing to this, she has gone into two weeks of self-quarantine. Media reports claimed that Devoleena’s cook was tested positive of COVID 19. However, the actress has rubbished the reports and called them fake news.

4. Shivin Narang hurts himself at home

Shivin Narang met with an unfortunate accident at home during the quarantine. The Beyhadh 2 actor was admitted to a hospital in Andheri on Sunday evening as he injured his left hand badly. It so happened that he accidentally fell on a glass table at his home, which broke into pieces, causing wounds on Shivin's hands. He lost a lot of blood too. However, his treatment has been done successfully and he has been discharged from the hospital. The handsome hunk shared pictures of his injured hand on his Instagram handle. He thanked his fans for his prayers and support. He also expressed his gratitude towards the doctors who treated him despite the pressure that they have.

5. Nazar 2 goes off-air amid lockdown

The lockdown has been harsh on everyone, especially the Telly world. Just a few weeks ago, Beyhadh 2, Patiala Babes, and Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein had been terminated amid the COVID-19 outbreak, and now another show has been called off. We're talking about Sheezan Mohammad, Shruti Sharma, and Monalisa starrer Nazar 2. Yes, the Star Plus supernatural drama has also come to an abrupt end. Confirming the unfortunate news, producer Gul Khan took to social media to share her feelings. She wrote, 'Sad but true, Nazar 2 to go off-air now. It feels like it was just yesterday it had launched.'

Bonus Point

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 and Dance Deewane 3 auditions take a digital route

We all know that the shootings of TV shows and movies have been stalled owing to the Conoavirus-infused lockdown. However, this has not stopped two much-loved reality shows from holding auditions for the upcoming season. Well, we're talking about Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 and Dance Deewane 3. Yes, the selection process of the Amitabh Bachchan's KBC 12 and 's DD 3, has taken a digital route. Both the actors shot their part in the confines of their home and revealed how nothing can stop the dreams that we all have.

Apart from these 's small Iftaar party at home, Erica Fernandes' birthday, Shivangi Joshi's bond with mother, and Palak Tiwari's appreciation towards mommy Shweta Tiwari also made headlines.

