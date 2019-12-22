TV Newsmakers of the Week: From Sidharth, Rashami ugly fight to Kapil Sharma posing with Sunil Grover

Whether it is the ugly fight between Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai in the Bigg Boss house, or Kapil Sharma posing for a click with friend-turned-foe Sunil Grover along with Salman Khan, or Arjun Bijlani sharing the unfortunate news of the demise of her mother-in-law Tanuja Swami, Television has seen its share of ups and downs. Without further ado, here are the top 5 news that made headlines.

Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla get aggressive inside the Bigg Boss 13, leave Salman Khan shocked

Old rivals Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla who have been at loggerheads with each other since the beginning of the 'tedha' season of Bigg Boss, again got into an ugly fight. And this time, things went completely out-of-hand, as they not only engaged in a verbal spat but also went on to show physical aggression. While Sidharth pointed fingers at Rashami's character, the actress in a fit of anger threw tea at him and passed revealed secrets of his past. Sidharth also did not stop and retaliated with the same anger and got into an ugly scuffle with Rashami's beau . Witnessing everyone getting into nasty scuffles with each other left Salman Khan shocked and angered.

and wifey Ankita Bhargava welcome little angel Mehr home

Telly world's handsome hunk Karan Patel is on cloud nine. Ask why? Well, the actor has finally turned into a doting father. Yes, Karan's wifey Ankita Bhargava delivered a baby girl on December 14 and they became proud parents of the little angel. This is the very first time Karan and Ankita are embracing parenthood and they seem to be all quite excited about this new phase of life. The duo shared the happy news with fans and also revealed their baby's name to the world. They have named their little bundle of happiness, Mehr Patel.

Kapil Sharma, Salman Khan, and Sunil Grover pose for a happy picture together and fans are startled

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover broke many hearts when they parted ways post a mid-air brawl, which leads to the latter's exit from The Kapil Sharma show. Ever since then, fans have only been praying for the duo to share space once again. Though there had been many reports about the patch-up, things never materialized between the two. However, they recently gave a treat to their fans as they came in a single frame. Yes, Kapil shared a photo with Sunil Grover on his Instagram handle and left everyone in a frenzy. The photo is from Sohail Khan's birthday bash when the two posed for a dashing click with none other than Salman Khan. Well, we don't know if things have sorted between the two, but fans surely cannot stop gushing over the photo.

Arjun Bijlani’s heartfelt message for late mother-in-law Tanuja Swami

Arjun Bijlani is one of the most loved actors of Telly Town. He is not only the actor known for his amazing acting skills but is also loved for being the perfect family man. He is often seen spending quality time with his family. But, recently the Naagin actor left his fans emotional by sharing the unfortunate news of the demise of his mother in law Tanuja Swami. Arjun shared a picture of her later mother-in-law and penned down an emotional note for his sasu maa. Mrs. Tanuja was battling from a prolonged illness, which she lost to recently.

Arjit Taneja and Samiksha Jaiswal’s Bahu Begum to go off air next month

Bahu Begum starring Arjit Taneja, Diana Khan and Samiksha Jaiswal in lead roles is all set to bid adieu to the audience. Yes, the fans of the show and the actor are going to be left heartbroken as the rumours of the show going off-air are doing rounds. Arjit’s chemistry with his leading ladies has garnered quite a lot of attention but things don't seem to be working well. Despite a decent following, Bahu Begum is struggling to gain TRPs. While the makers have made all the efforts to boost the TRPs everything has gone in vain. As a result, the makers are reportedly planning to pull the curtains down for Bahu Begum. As per a report in TOI, the show is likely to end in January next year.

Besides these, TV diva is raising the temperature in Maldives, where she is currently enjoying a relaxing vacation. Also, rumours of Mainesh Paul replaced Aditya Narayan as host for Indian Idol 11 has grabbed many eyeballs.

