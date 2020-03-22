TV Newsmakers of the Week: From Sidharth, Shehnaaz's Bhula Dunga look to Asim, Himanshi's song release

From Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's look from Bhula Dunga look to Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's music video Kalla Sohna Nai. Here's everything that made headline.

Unlike many other weeks, this week has rather been a slow one for the TV industry. And all because of the temporary shutdown due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus. While shootings came to a halt and events got canceled, TV celebrities practiced self-isolation. However, amid all the crises, they made sure to keep their fans engaged by sharing glimpses from their quarantine time with their fans on socials media. All this kept the Telly world buzzing with stories and gossips. Much to everyone's surprise, Bigg Boss 13 contestants made much noise. Today, as the heavy and stressful week comes to an end, here are the top 5 news stories that made headlines.

1. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's first look from Bhula Dunga released

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's very first look from Darshan Raval's much-waited song Bhula Dunga was dropped at the beginning of the week. Sidharth took to his social media account to share the first official poster of Bhula Dunga and wrote, 'Are You Ready to witness #SidNaaz undeniable chemistry in the love ballad 'BHULA DUNGA.' In the poster, Sidharth and Shehnaaz are seen deeply lost in each other's eyes as they hold hands. The song is all set to release the coming week on March 24, 2020.

2. Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's song 'Kalla Sohna Nai' drops

Just two days after Siddharth and Shehnaaz's first look, Bigg Boss 13's couple Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana' spread their magic. Their much-awaited song 'Kalla Sohna Nai' by Neha Kakkar was released on March 19, 2020, and it created a storm on social media. Within moments, the song started trending on YouTube and #AsManshi fans couldn't contain their excitement. Their bond, mushy romance, and cuteness in the music video reminded people of their time in the 'tedha' house.

3. Bigg Boss 13 to return to TV

India has been battling the coronavirus outbreak, like many other nations in the world. In the midst, Colors has decided to re-run the episodes of Bigg Boss 13 which was a huge hit this year. Colors TV also released a new promo confirming the re-run of the 'tedha' season leaving many fans excited. The decision was taken in view to keep viewers entertained in the quarantine period. The hosted show will begin airing again from March 23, 2020

4. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge grand finale

Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill's Swayamvar show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, got a premature ending. Yes, the grand finale of the reality show was held suddenly, considering the COVID-19 outbreak and the low response of the viewers. While Shehnaaz walked out alone, Paras managed to make a connection with Aanchal Khurana. On the other hand, Balaraj Syal and Ankita also found a real bond with each other.

5. Divyanaka Tripathi gets Trolled

Dahiya's recent tweet got her mired in an uncalled controversy. While the world is shutting down to combat Coronavirus, Divyanka felt that this is the right time to complete the construction work, owing to the minimal traffic. She tweeted, 'With much less traffic in Mumbai, it seems like an opportunity to quickly complete Metro, bridges and smooth roads.' She received a lot of backlash from Twitter users who called her insensitive and inhumane for not thinking about the workers' health. Later, Divyanka apologized for her statements.

Apart from this, Uttaran actress Kruttika Desai penned a heartfelt note for late husband Imtiaz Khan, and Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna fame Tina Philip postponed her wedding with Nikhil Sharma amid Coronavirus panic.

