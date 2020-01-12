TV Newsmakers of the Week: From SidNaaz's fight to Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali's four month old daughter

Right from Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill entering into a ugly fight in the Bigg Boss 13 house, to news of Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali's four month baby girl being revealed, a lot happened this week. Today, we have compiled a list of 5 hot stories that were trending this week. Read on to know more.

The second week of the New Year was a roller-coaster ride, and latter being the dominating for our beloved Television celebrities. From Bigg Boss 13s popular couple Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill entering into a ugly fight, to news of Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali's four month baby girl being revealed, Telly Town has had it shares of ups and downs. Today, as week comes to an end, we have compiled a list of 5 hot stories that grabbed headlines. Without further ado, here are the top trending TV stories of the week.

1) Shehnaaz Gill aggressively slapping and hitting Sidharth Shukla

Thappad thappad thappad pic.twitter.com/MsPYPEZFww — Bigg Boss Fever (@BiggBossFever) January 5, 2020

If this is not Harrassment than What is. You can clearly see this Abuser thukla put his leg on her stomach and twisting her hands. No sane woman would tolerate such humiliation on national Telivision. @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @mnysha #BB13 #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/R7ISMYyuCl — Raaz Bani Rahe ( MUFC ) (@KeepItRaaaz) January 6, 2020

This week SidNaaz fans were left disappointed as the two entered into an ugly fight. All this happened, while Sidharth Shukla was pulling Shehnaaz’ Gill's legs and teasing her. He ended up praising Mahira and indirectly calling Shehnaaz jealous of her, which irked the latter. The situation worsens when Sidharth tries talking to her but Shehnaaz ended up slapping and hitting him multiple times in the rage of the moment. Not only this, another SidNaaz drama that went viral was the Dil Se Dil Tak actor twisting the Punjab Ki 's arms and pinning her down aggressively that created a storm on social media, with viewers demanding a stern action against Shukla.

2) Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali's marriage hits the rocks

Telly Town's popular couple Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali are apparently not leading a happy married life now. The two, who tied the knot back in the year 2012, recently made headlines when reports of them facing some issues started circulating. Reportedly, the duo is not even staying together due to differences between them. Not only this, another shocking piece of information about the couple garnered attention. According to reports in Times of India, Sanjeeda and Aamir also have a four-month baby girl. They opted for surrogacy, and kept the news under wrap. Situations between the lovebirds escalated a few days after Sanjeeda returned from a shoot in London in October last year, and she left for her parental home. Though they continued to be in touch initially, it has been over a month now that they've stopped talking to each other.

3) Raghu Ram and wifey Natalie Di Luccio welcome home baby boy



Roadies fame Raghu Ram, who tied the knot with then girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio in December 2018, recently welcomed their first baby home. The much-in-love couple became proud parents of a baby boy on January 6, 2019. The Canadian singer hospital had a normal delivery, at a renowned hospital in Mumbai. The duo also shared first pictures of their cute little baby boy and have named him 'Rhythm'. They took to their social media handles to share sweet notes as they entered parenthood, the best phase of their lives.

4) Ashmit Patel and Mahekk Chahal call off their engagement

Former Bigg Boss contestants Ashmit Patel and Mahekk Chahal, who have been in a relationship for 5 years, have now parted ways. The duo, who got engaged last in August 2017, have split up and called off their engagement. A source revealed to the Times of India that off late compatibility issues started cropping up between the two. Things did not work out and situations worsened further. A couple of months ago, the actors finally parted their ways and put an end to their engagement. Reacting to the news, Mahekk confirmed that she has left Ashmit, while the actor also nodded refusing to comment any further.

5) Nehha Pendse's big revelation about husband Shardul Bayas' past life

In a post-wedding interview, newly-married bride Nehha Pendse, opened up about her past life, but also reveled some shocking details of husband Shardul's past. The Bigg Boss 12 contestant revealed that she had been in two to three relationships before she decided to get hitched. Talking about Shardul's ups and downs in his past love-life, Nehha revealed that he has been divorced twice before their marriage. She said that he had two marriages and also has two pretty daughters, one each from his past weddings. The May I come in Madam actress also shared pictures of her lavish wedding reception recently on Instagram.

Apart from these, news of Pankhuri Awasthy aka Vedika of Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai shooting her last day on the sets of the show also gained limelight. Which news shocked or surprised you the most this week? Let us know in the comment section below.

