TV Newsmakers of the Week: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai members test COVID positive, KBC 12 first promo & more

From some members of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai members testing positive for the novel Coronavirus to makers of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 releasing its first promo, here's all that made headlines in the Indian Television industry this week.

It has been a complete roller-coaster week for the Indian Television industry. This week, there have been several incidents and moments in the Telly world that became the talking point. While some pieces of information left fans happy, some others sent shockwaves. From some members of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai members testing positive for the novel Coronavirus to the makers of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 releasing its first promo, the Telly town was constantly buzzing. So, without further ado, let's take a look at the top five news from the tinselville that grabbed eyeballs.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai members diagnosed with Coronavirus

The shooting of Star Plus' most-loved show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai recently came to a halt after some members from the team were tested positive with the novel Coronavirus. Actor Sachin Tyagi, who plays the role of Manish (Kartik's father) was diagnosed with COVID-19. Post which, the entire YRKKH cast and crew had undergone tests. Later, in an official statement producer, Rajan Shahi confirmed that Samir Onkar and Swati Chittnis were also detected with the virus. Shivangi Joshi (Naira) and Mohsin Khan (Kartik) were found to be COVID 19 negative. The duo along two other cast members resumed shoots on sets after their negative COVID-19 results following all the SoPs.

ALSO READ: TRP Report: Naagin 5 slips down to number 5; Kundali Bhagya, Anupamaa and TMKOC continue to take the lead

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 makers release the first promo of the show

The first promo of the much-awaited quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 was released by the makers yesterday. In the promo, host Amitabh Bachchan sends out an empowering message to viewers to tackle difficult situations in life. It also reveals the theme of KBC 12 - 'setback' ka jawab 'comeback' se do.' (Every setback needs to be answered with a comeback). While the premiere date of the show is not disclosed, the promo confirmed that KBC 12 will go on floors soon.

Neha Mehta OPENS UP about quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah due to production issues

Neha Mehta, who played the role of Anjali Mehta in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after 12 years. The actress exited the show post lockdown, and it was initially rumoured that the COVID-19 crisis was her reason to leave. However, Pinkvilla had learnt that the actress actually had been facing a few hurdles from the production side and was not happy with the way an actress of her calibre was being treated. Opening about the same, Neha said, "I respect Mr. Asit Modi and I have faith in my God, so I will say that 'kabhi kabhi khamoshi bhi bolti hai.' I do believe in it. I have to lead a very beautiful life and continue to do good work for my audience and for the world. Hence, I believe that every end has a new beginning."

Reem Shaikh retained as Kalyani in Tujhse Hai Raabta

Reem Shaikh's fans were left disheartened when the actress confirmed her exit from Tujhse Hai Raabta due to personal reasons. However, just two days after admitting that she is quitting the show, Reem Shaikh gave fans a piece of good news and said that she will continue to play Kalyani in Tujhse Hai Raabta and is not bidding the show goodbye. She shared, 'I would like to clear the air and reassure my fans that I intend to continue doing the show. Yes, I recently had a discussion with the show's makers about certain creative aspects but we have been able to iron out any differences and arrive at a fruitful consensus.'

Punit J Pathak gets engaged

Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 winner Punit J Pathak recently got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Nidhi Moony Singh in a private ceremony amid the COVID-19 crisis. He took to his Instagram handle to share this 'happy' news with fans and also gave a glimpse of his engagement ceremony. Punit's friends from the industry including , Esha Gupta, Gauahar Khan, Faisal Khan, Remo D’Souza, Raghav Juyal, and others sent congratulatory wishes to the couple.

ALSO READ: Should Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah find a new Dayaben and replace Disha Vakani? COMMENT

Apart from this, Karanvir Bohar and Teejay Sidhu announced their pregnancy again. Yes, the two are embracing parenthood for the second time. Makers of Saath Nibhana Saathiya revealed that they are soon going to enthrall fans with season 2 of the daily soap drama. In a piece of sad news, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon fame Sangeeta Srivastava passed away in Mumbai after battling with an autoimmune disease called vasculitis.

Share your comment ×