TV Newsmakers Of The Week: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke going off air, Kasautii Zindagii Kay's last day and more
Another week of tittle-tattle in the Telly world is over. The weekend is here, and we're back with the round-up of the hottest scoops from the tinselville that deserves your attention. Last week, was quite a roller-coaster, with lots of ups and downs. From the news of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke going off-air to Kasautii Zindagii Kay team wrapping up shoots to new promos of Bigg Boss 14 being unveiled, here are the top 5 news stories that made headlines in the Telly town
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is all set to go off-air
In a shocking piece of news, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar is all set to bid adieu to fans. Starring Shaheer Sheikh (Abir), Rhea Sharma (Mishti), Kaveri Priyam (Kuhu), and Avinash Mishra (Kunal) is apparently being pulled down due to low TRP's. The news of YRHPK's closure sent a shock wave across, and fans requested the makers to give it an extension. Not only fans but even the actor's expressed their disappointment with the show's closure. YRHK will be replaced by Devoleena Bhattacharjee starrer Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. The team will apparently wrap up the shoot by the end of this month.
Kasautii Zindagii Kay team wraps up shoot
Kasautii Zindagii Kay will be airing its last episode on October 3. The show starring Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes received lots of love but with falling TRPs remaining a major concern, the channel decided to pull the plug off the show. Sahil Anand aka Anupam shared a few pictures from the set from the last day and it will surely make you miss them already. The show wrapped up the shoot with a bang as they cut cakes, clicked selfies, and had a gala time with each other for 'one last time.'
Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 premiere date
After a long wait, the launch date of Amitabh Bachchan hosted game reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 12' was revealed. Yes, the premiere date of KBC 12 was unveiled as the makers shared a new promo. The quiz show will be premiering from September 28 on Sony Tv. It will be telecast from Monday to Friday at 9 PM. Big B’s style, charisma, and energy remain unbeatable in the latest promo, as he welcomes everyone to enjoy the new season.
Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan, and Gauahar Khan in Bigg Boss 14
Bigg Boss 14 is on its way, and the excitement of fans is top-notch. The makers are also leaving no stones unturned to increase the viewer's curiosity. They shared some new promos from BB 14 featuring popular past contestants Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan, and Gauahar Khan. In the promos, the three are seen prepped up to give 2020 a befitting reply and welcome this year's contestants.
Sidharth is seen telling how he managed to win the house and asked if there is anyone who can give him 'takkar'. Gauahar is sitting on a throne amid chess players and challenging the players for an equally challenging season. Hina, on the other hand, shared how 'ziddi dil' turned tables for her as she gears up for the upcoming season.
Gaurav Chopraa and wife Hitisha blessed with a baby boy, Shares first glimpse
Gaurav Chopraa and his wife Hitisha Cheranda welcomed their first child to the family recently. The couple has been blessed with a baby boy, and the dotting father shared the good news with fans through social media. Days after welcoming his son Gaurav Chopraa took to Instagram on Saturday to share the first photos of the little munchkin. He reminisced a sequence from his TV show Uttaran and wrote about how he once sang a song but did not know the actual feeling. He shared two adorable pictures of his baby boy, wherein he was also seen holding the little one in his arms.
Apart from this, Hina Khana and Dheeraj Dhoopar's much-awaited song 'Hum Tumko Mil Gaye' dropped in on September 15. The emotionally romantic song featuring the former Naagin 5 co-stars highlighted a tale of the story of love, togetherness, and companionship. Arjun Bijlani and Reem Shaikh’s first song 'Ishq Tanha' also released, and the duo's chemistry is heart-touching.
Shaadi Mubarak actress Rajeshwari Sachdev has tested positive for COVID 19 after having mild symptoms. The actress took to her Instagram handle to inform her fans about her health. After a lot of speculations, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's relationship has now been confirmed by the latter's dad Ismail Darbar. He also mentioned that he has no problem with them getting married.