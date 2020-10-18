TV Newsmakers Of The Week: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's last episode to Sharad Malhotra resuming Naagin 5 shoot

From Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma's Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke going off-air to Sharad Malhotra (Veer) resuming shoot for Naagin 5 after recovering from COVID-19, here are the top 5 news stories that made headlines in the Telly world.

Another week in the Telly town has passed, and we're backing again with the hottest scoops that you shouldn't miss. The past week has been quite an emotional ride for Indian Television viewers. While Pearl V Puri lost his father, an actor walked out of a show suddenly; many things have happened. However, the tinselville has come out stronger from these ups and downs. From Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma's Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke bidding adieu to Sharad Malhotra (Veer) resuming shoot with Surbhi Chandna for Naagin 5 after recovering from COVID-19, here are the top 5 news stories that made headlines in the Telly world.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke airs its last episode

Shaheer Sheikh (Abir) and Rhea Sharma (Mishti) starrer Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has bid goodbye to the fans. The daily soap drama aired its finale episode yesterday (October 17, 2020), with a happy ending as MishBir finally became parents of a baby boy. While fans were elated to see MishBir's little one, they were disheartened by the fact that the show is going off-air. Many fans took to Twitter to express his disappointment over YRHPK's closure. Shaheer also shared a heartwarming message on his Instagram handle reliving his journey as Abi, and thanking fans for their support.

Shaheer Sheikh reveals the first look and teaser of his song with Tejasswi Prakash 'Ae Mere Dil'

When it was leaked that Shaheer Sheikh and Tejasswi Prakash will pair opposite each other for the first time for a music video, the excitement of fans knew no boundaries. Recently, the actor shared the first look and teaser of their song titled 'Ae Mere Dil' increasing the curiosity levels of fans. In the poster, the two are seen twinning in black and look extremely adorable together. The poster dropped hints about their sizzling equation. Shaheer captioned the poster as 'Bringing you a story that will touch your hearts and stay with you forever! Ae Mere Dil releasing on 20th October at 11 am.'

Rajshree Thakur quits Shaadi Mubarak, Rati Pandey steps in

What came as a shocker, it was revealed that Rajshree Thakur opted-out of Shaadi Mubarak. Rajshree quit the show due to the hectic schedule, and Rati Pandey was finalized to walk in her shoes. The production house made an overnight decision on the same after they couldn't reach a middle ground. Unlike reports of any problems or fights with the production house, Rajshree shut them down and replied that there was no fight. She had put down her papers two weeks back itself and were trying to reach a middle path which unfortunately couldn't happen.

Sharad Malhotra recovers from COVID 19 and resumes shooting

On Friday, Sharad Malhotra dropped in a big surprise for fans, as she revealed that he has resumed shooting for Naagin 5. Yes, the actor was back on sets after recovering from COVID-19. In the mirror picture, Sharad is seen dressed in a black outfit as he flaunts his well-built physique as Veer. He captioned it as, 'Veeranshu Singhania/ Veer, See u soon,' and left viewers excited.

and Monic Dogra's dating rumours

Rithvik Dhanjani's love life became a topic of discussion again after break up with Asha Negi. Well, apparently the handsome hunk is now dating singer Monica Dogra. It so happened Monica shared an 'appreciation post' recently, calling him an 'an incredible' man and a 'brilliant' artiste.

Rithvik was touched by Monica's sweet gesture. He responded saying, 'You are so kind and so full of love mon, that I don’t even know where to begin, and I don’t want this to sound like a mutual admiration club but know that I’ve got your back. and I love you! Can’t wait to see you!' Rithvik's 'I love you' comment on Monica's post sparked their relationship rumours.

ALSO READ: Shaheer Sheikh to Rhea Sharma; Most followed Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor on social media REVEALED

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×