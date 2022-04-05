TV show Anupamaa all set to make its OTT debut as 'Anupama-Namaste America'

Popular TV show 'Anupamaa' is set to make its way to OTT with its prequel titled 'Anupama - Namaste America' where it will unravel the early life of its lead character.

While the prequel added Puja Banerjee to its cast recently, and is set to stream from April 25, special pictures from the prequel's set have been shared, giving fans a sneak peek into Anupamaa's residence during her early years of marriage.

The pictures give an idea about the physical setting and the universe of the show's prequel.

Bringing alive the prequel, the series will see the original cast of the television serial, with actors Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey essaying the roles of Anupamaa and Vanraj, respectively. Joining them will be Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, and Ekta Sariya reprising the roles of Baa, Bapuji, and Dolly respectively.

'Anupama - Namaste America' will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from April 25.

