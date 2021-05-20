TV show Pandya Store completes 100 episodes; Kinshuk Mahajan and Shiny Doshi thank audiences

TV show Pandya Store’s cast is very happy as the serial has completed 100 episodes. They have thanked everyone for achieving this milestone.

Star Plus' popular show Pandya Store has been gaining popularity because of its storyline and superb performance of the actors. It has kept the audiences hooked. The lead actors Kinshuk Mahajan and Shiny Doshi's chemistry is adored by fans. Already the cast and crew members were happy with the positive response and now there is another reason for them to rejoice. The show has completed 100 episodes. The lead actors took this as an opportunity to thanks the audience for showing a lot of love.

Sharing his feeling, Kinshuk Mahajan said, "It is a happy moment for all of us to have completed 100 episodes but moreover I want to thank our fans and audience who have constantly kept supporting us and showering us with their love. What could be a better way than celebrating this milestone by thanking each member of the cast and crew. They are the real hands behind making this show a success. The entire unit puts their heart and soul into making sure we engage the audience with each episode. My heartiest congratulations go out to the Channel, Producers, Co-actors, and our entire crew.”

Shiny Doshi who plays Dhara in the show said, “This is a moment of celebration for all those involved in the making of the show, after all, completing a century is always a big deal. I thank the Channel and the Producers for giving me this wonderful opportunity to play the character of Dhara. I am enjoying doing the show as it is yet another learning experience for me. The set is beaming with good vibes and happiness, and it is a very satisfactory feeling as an actor for me.”

Actor Kanwar Dhillion also shared his feeling and said, “I am excited with the way viewers and friends are appreciating the track. We are 100 episodes down and many more to come. We want our fans to love us more and more each day. It is overwhelming to be a part of such a successful show. We are moving towards an interesting phase in the story and I look forward to the continued support of the audience.”

Also Read: Deven Bhojani feels privileged as he turns creative consultant for the team of Kinshuk Mahajan’s Pandya Store

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×