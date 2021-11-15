TV stars Puja Banerjee & Kunal Verma to get married today; See PICS of their pre wedding ceremonies

Another television actors is set to tie the knot today. Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma's wedding is happening in Goa with only family members and close friends in attendance. The two did a registered marriage last year. And now, after welcoming their son, they wanted to celebrate their union. Puja has shared the pictures of the pre-wedding ceremonies on her Instagram handle. The celebration started with a party with friends. The pictures are trending on social media.

Puja has also shared a photo where she is seen posing with her hands decorated with henna, and Kunal is pleading with folded hands. She captioned the photo, “And finally mujhse shaadi karogi gaanaa padaaa.” Actress Monalisa also joined the wedding. Sharing a photo of herself dressed in the traditional red-white saree, Monalisa wrote on Instagram, “Readyyyy…. Dulhe Ki Taraf Se Ya Dulhan Ki Taraf Se …. ???? Really don’t Know ….Theme: Bangali Naari ….@banerjeepuja @kunalrverma ki shaadi… “The Wedding Day “ ….”

In an interview Kunal had mentioned that the couple will also host a wedding reception in Mumbai for their friends.

The couple also had a traditional Haldi ceremony where the ‘Devon Ke Dev Mahadev’ actress can be seen decked up in a traditional Bengali saree. Puja Banerjee gave birth to a baby boy on October 9, 2020. The couple named their little munchkin Krishiv. The couple fell in love with each other on the sets of ‘Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna’ in 2008.

