Twitterati trend Boycott The Kapil Sharma Show over an episode featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Anubhav Sinha
Kapil Sharma and team have been working relentlessly to ensure all the loyal fans get their dose of entertainment every weekend. The actor-comedian was back to the screen from August with his show The Kapil Sharma Show. The show featured Sonu Sood as its first guest followed by many yesteryear legends. A recent episode features Manoj Bajpayee and Anubhav Sinha wherein the team put together a spoof combining a few memes which went viral recently on social media.
Breaking news! Iss baar mazzedar mehfil chayegi, jab aayenge bollywood ke 2 superstars aur real life close friends Anubhav Sinha aur Manoj Bajpayee #TheKapilSharmaShow mein iss Sun raat 9:30 baje. @KapilSharmaK9 @kikusharda @Krushna_KAS @bharti_lalli @sumona24 @banijayasia pic.twitter.com/OWeEvtVBHb
— sonytv (@SonyTV) October 4, 2020
Kapil Sharma INTENTIONALLY mocked Mr. Arnab Goswami on his show
We will BOYCOTT KAPIL SHARMA SHOW PRODUCED BY SALMAN KHAN BLACK MONEY
RT if agree #BoycottBollywood#AllEyesOnCBI
— Nitika Singh (@itsJustice4SSR) October 4, 2020
BYCOT IGNORE KAPIL SHARMA SHOW, sacchai k liye awaj uthane wale arnab ka ye log majjak uda rhe khud to kuch kr nhi sake,ye sab bollywood tv serial wale sab druggist charasi h inko Bycot kro, BYCOT IGNORE KAPIL SHARMA SHOW,salman yaha ka producer h ye sab gulam h uske Bycot
— Sandipkumar (@Sandipk09438227) October 4, 2020
Exactly, makes me so angry. Now is time to #BoycottKapilSharmaShow
— Priya Bakshi (@Bakshi4ever) October 4, 2020
Kapil Sharma you lost the respect I was having for you #BoycottKapilSharmaShow
— Sikha Rai (@samanta_sikha) October 5, 2020
My suggestion to dear entertainment industry is, keep Sushant Singh murder away from your tatti shows and movies. #BoycottKapilSharmaShow
— Kalrav Bhatnagar (@KalravBhatnagar) October 5, 2020
I will Boycott every show of these druggiest Salman khan. Boycott Bigg Boss. #BoycottKapilSharmaShow
— Shruti (@shruttitandon) October 5, 2020
Anonymous 24 minutes ago
Boycott arnab boycott progananda channel Republic
Anonymous 36 minutes ago
Its not twitterati, it is godi media. It would have been nice if Kapil and his team made a parody on Mad Ranaut as well.