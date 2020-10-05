Twitterati trend Boycott The Kapil Sharma Show over an episode featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Anubhav Sinha

In an episode featuring Manoj Bajpayee, Anubhav Sinha, The Kapil Sharma Show recreated few clips of media following Sushant Singh Rajput and drug nexuses case in the last few months. This has offended a section of people on social media calling for boycott of the show.

Kapil Sharma and team have been working relentlessly to ensure all the loyal fans get their dose of entertainment every weekend. The actor-comedian was back to the screen from August with his show The Kapil Sharma Show. The show featured Sonu Sood as its first guest followed by many yesteryear legends. A recent episode features Manoj Bajpayee and Anubhav Sinha wherein the team put together a spoof combining a few memes which went viral recently on social media.

The memes features Arnab Goswani from his prime time show. TKSS team recreated a particular clip where Arnab hysterically mocked the drug addicts amid the drug nexus investigation is being conducted. Kiku Sharda, in particular, played the character of a news anchor during the spoof. They even recreated Arnab's 'Where are you Salman?' clip with 'Where are you doodhwala?' Well, this did not go down well with a section of people on social media. The fans have got offended with Kapil for allegedly mocking Arnab whom they see as the person fighting for Sushant Singh Rajput's justice. Hence, they have been trending Boycott The Kapil Sharma Show on social media. Given that the show is being produced by Films (SKF), the same section has even dragged Salman Khan's name in it and are claiming this to be a 'cheap act.'

Breaking news! Iss baar mazzedar mehfil chayegi, jab aayenge bollywood ke 2 superstars aur real life close friends Anubhav Sinha aur Manoj Bajpayee #TheKapilSharmaShow mein iss Sun raat 9:30 baje. @KapilSharmaK9 @kikusharda @Krushna_KAS @bharti_lalli @sumona24 @banijayasia pic.twitter.com/OWeEvtVBHb — sonytv (@SonyTV) October 4, 2020

Meanwhile, Anubhav Sinha had shared a snippet from the show on Twitter and said that he had a good time on Kapil's show. TKSS has been garnering good TRPs. The show airs on weekends. When the show first aired post lockdown, Kapil had shared all the precautionary measures being followed. Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakraborty also are a part of TKSS integral team.

Kapil Sharma INTENTIONALLY mocked Mr. Arnab Goswami on his show We will BOYCOTT KAPIL SHARMA SHOW PRODUCED BY SALMAN KHAN BLACK MONEY RT if agree #BoycottBollywood#AllEyesOnCBI pic.twitter.com/1BwDUpFqXT — Nitika Singh (@itsJustice4SSR) October 4, 2020

BYCOT IGNORE KAPIL SHARMA SHOW, sacchai k liye awaj uthane wale arnab ka ye log majjak uda rhe khud to kuch kr nhi sake,ye sab bollywood tv serial wale sab druggist charasi h inko Bycot kro, BYCOT IGNORE KAPIL SHARMA SHOW,salman yaha ka producer h ye sab gulam h uske Bycot — Sandipkumar (@Sandipk09438227) October 4, 2020

Exactly, makes me so angry. Now is time to #BoycottKapilSharmaShow — Priya Bakshi (@Bakshi4ever) October 4, 2020

Kapil Sharma you lost the respect I was having for you #BoycottKapilSharmaShow — Sikha Rai (@samanta_sikha) October 5, 2020

My suggestion to dear entertainment industry is, keep Sushant Singh murder away from your tatti shows and movies. #BoycottKapilSharmaShow — Kalrav Bhatnagar (@KalravBhatnagar) October 5, 2020

I will Boycott every show of these druggiest Salman khan. Boycott Bigg Boss. #BoycottKapilSharmaShow — Shruti (@shruttitandon) October 5, 2020

