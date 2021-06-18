Two actresses, starring in Savdhaan India and Crime Patrol, arrested by Mumbai Police in robbery case

The two actresses stole at least Rs 3 lakh from a paying guest from where they were living in Mumbai. Read details below.

Two television actresses have been arrested by the Mumbai Police in a robbery case this week, several websites have reported. According to India Today's latest report, the two actresses named Surabhi Surendra Lal Srivastava (25) and Mosina Mukhtar Sheikh (19) stole at least Rs 3 lakh from a paying guest from a location where they were living in Mumbai. As per the report, the actresses began facing financial problems due to the Covid 19 pandemic as filming across Mumbai shut.

The duo then moved into a paying guest facility in Mumbai's Aarey Colony in Goregaon. As paying guests, they were reportedly living with a few other people as well. One such paying guest at the facility reported that almost Rs 3.28 lakh were stolen and filed a police complaint eventually at the Aarey Police Station.

She suspected Surabhi and Mosina behind the robbery and informed the police accordingly. During the investigation, the police procured the CCTV footage in which both the actresses can be seen fleeing the property with the money. The cops confronted the actresses, who have worked in TV serials like Savdhaan India and Crime Patrol, and they confessed the crime.

As per India Today's report, the cops have recovered Rs 50,000 from the stolen amount. Both Surabhi and Mosina were produced before the court and remanded to police custody till 23 June. Apart from the popular crime dramas, they have also reportedly starred in small roles in several web series.

ALSO READ: Jasmin Bhasin's goofy masked selfie with her furry friend is the cutest thing you'll see today

Credits :India Today

Share your comment ×