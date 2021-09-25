U & I: Did Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty confirm their relationship?

Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty shared a close bond with each other during their stints in the reality show, Bigg Boss OTT. #Shara, as they are referred to by fans, became the most adored couple of the show. Now, even after the completion of the digital show, it seems the two are still spending some quality time with each other. On Friday evening, we spotted them together in an upscale locality of Mumbai. Just a few hours later, the duo shared a mushy post on Instagram indicating that things might have begun to become serious between the two.

Raqesh Bapat took to his social media space to post a romantic photo holding Shamita Shetty’s hand. With the caption ‘U & I’, the picture was completed with a red heart emoticon. Soon after, even Shamita Shetty ended up resharing the adorable photo of the two on her Instagram handle. Although they haven’t yet made their relationship official, it appears that the two surely enjoy each other’s company. While making their public appearance, the two caught the attention of paparazzi and were spotted sharing an infectious smile as the camera captured them.

Take a look at their post below:

Speaking of their bond, the two have already professed their likings towards each other on Bigg Boss OTT. From the very first day, viewers saw their friendship growing deeper. Be it their love or heated arguments, Shara continued to grab the headlines. Not only that, but during a conversation with Neha Bhasin, Shetty poured her heart out admitting that she likes Bapat. On the other hand, Raqesh who seemed a bit reluctant to admit his likings towards Shamita openly, in one episode was seen saying ‘Je t’iame’ (I love in French) to her.

Although, it appears that love has begun to bloom between the two, an official confirmation from both the sides is yet awaited. Speaking of Bigg Boss, the TV version of the show is all set to hit the Indian screens from October 2 onwards. The entire contestant list of the upcoming has been kept under the wraps by the makers.

