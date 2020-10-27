Udaan actress Malvi Malhotra stabbed thrice with a knife for rejecting marriage proposal; Admitted to hospital

Malvi Malhotra, who was seen in Udaan, was reportedly friends with the accused on social networking site for a year.

In a shocking turn of events, television actress Malvi Malhotra was stabbed with a knife by an alleged Facebook friend in Mumbai on Monday. It is reported that the incident took place Fisheries University Road, Versova following which she was rushed to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital and is getting treated there. According to media reports, Malvi, who is known for her stint in show like Udaan, happened to be friends with the attacker on Facebook for a year now. Reportedly, the attacker is said to be a producer and had met Malvi a couple of times before the incident.

Apparently, she took the drastic step after Malvi had refused her wedding proposal. According to a report published in India Today, the attacker had proposed Malvi and was pressuring her for marriage. While the victim refused the proposal, she even registered a complaint against him. This isn’t all. She also stopped communicating with the accused following which she took the drastic step. An FIR has been registered in the case so far and police is currently investigating the case.

In the FIR statement, it is reported that the victim had returned from a shoot in Dubai on Sunday. While she went out for a coffee on Monday night, the accused confronted her on her way back home. Reportedly, the accused made an attempt to talk to Malvi and while she refused to speak, he stabbed her thrice with a knife in her stomach, right wrist and on a finger of her left hand.

Talking about the case, Mumbai Police spokesperson told News18, "We have filed an FIR under section 307 and section 354. Further investigation is going on and we will soon arrest the accused."

