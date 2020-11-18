Udaan actress Sheetal Pandya to quit acting post wedding; Says ‘I would love to explore other mediums’

Sheetal Pandya will be marrying her beau Abhishek Bhattacharya on November 20 and will be moving to UK post her wedding.

Sheetal Pandya, who is known for her roles in shows like Udaan and Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji, has all the reasons to be on cloud nine. The television actress is all set to tie the knot with her beau Abhishek Bhattacharya on November 20. It will be a grand wedding as per Hindu traditions. And while the bride to be is over the moon about this new phase in her life, it is reported that she will be bidding adieu to her acting career post her wedding.

Talking about the same, Sheetal stated that she is moving to UK post her wedding as a result of which she is not able to pursue her acting career. However, the actress is planning to explore other mediums now. “I want to make dance videos and will complete my Kathak course online. I am also keen to explore other personal interests, which I couldn’t due to my shooting schedules. I am planning to take up screen writing workshops, too. Since I won’t be in India, I will not be able to pursue acting in daily soaps, but I would love to explore other mediums,” the bride to be was quoted saying in TOI.

Interestingly, the television actress had already tied the knot with her beau in a court on November 13. Spilling beans about it, Sheetal stated, “We settled for a court marriage on November 13 since we had to submit a marriage certificate to initiate my visa formalities to shift to Leicester, United Kingdom with Abhishek. However, I will consider my November 20 wedding to be my actual wedding date because that is when we will get married traditionally in Mumbai. The wedding is happening at a 5 star hotel in Goregaon and I will dress up as a Bengali bride.”

Interestingly, Sheetal isn’t the first celebrity to tie the knot post the pandemic. Last month, former Indian Idol 11 judge Neha Kakkar had married her beau Rohanpreet Singh in a lavish ceremony.

