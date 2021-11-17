Udaan fame Meera Deosthale celebrates birthday with friends & wishes to grow in all aspects of life & career

Actor Meera Deosthale ringed in her birthday on 16th November. The actress shot to fame with the show Udaan. She enjoyed her birthday with a house party on the day. In an interview with Pinkvilla, “This year my brother came down from Canada so it just added up to all the fun. I couldn’t have been more excited. Every year we donate to an orphanage or old age home. And other than that there always a puja at home.”

She added, “I haven’t gifted anything to myself this year. But I have been telling my friends since a month ago what all I want for my birthday. I think it’s better that way. I get all the stuff I need. My birthday wishes for myself this year is that I want to grow in all aspects of life and career and have a little more fun than I usually have. And I should keep entertaining people like I have and make my fans, friends and family happy and proud of me.”

Meera’s friends from the team of Udaan including actor Vijayendra Kumeria, Paras Arora, Rajiv Kumar, Sai Deodhar, Tuhina Sharma were also seen enjoying in the party.

The actress has been part of numerous TV shows including Sasural Simar Ka, Zindagi Wins, Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls, Vidya and others. She has also been on other TV shows for a guest appearances. Meera was last seen portraying Vidya in Colors TV's Vidya opposite Namish Taneja in the show in 2019.



