Udaariyaan, 24 November 2021, Written Update: Jasmine tries to slap Tejo

In today's episode, Jasmine comes into the hall while finding Angad. She gets possessive after seeing Fateh and Tejo's dance. Jasmine plans in her mind that she will now ruin Tejo's day. She picks up the glass of juice from the table and spills juice on Tejo's dress. Tejo gets worried and then she goes to clean it. Seeing Tejo worried, Jasmine gets happy and thinks that she has done her part. After that Jasmine wants more drama. Jasmine lashes out and shouts at Tejo and tells Angad that she is doing a fake engagement for her greedy needs. Tejo gets worried and thinks about why Jasmine is doing this. Tejo then refuses to tell the truth and asks to shut her mouth. Tejo tells Jasmine that she is her sister and why she is hating her so much for marrying Angad now.

But meanwhile, Jasmine shows no interest in understanding Tejo's words. After a while, Jasmine tries to provoke Tejo by saying that she still has feelings for Fathe. Tejo thinks that Jasmine is now trying to make her jealous and rethink her marriage with Angad while using her feelings for Fateh. Tejo then accepts that she has feelings for Fathe, but she won't accept Fathe again in her life because she now loves and respects Angad for being a gentleman. Jasmine tells Tejo that she still has a chance to run away from Angad. Tejo looks at Angad and thinks about how she can break Angad's heart for Fateh who doesn't even care about her. Jasmine gets happy and thinks that now maybe she has provoked some thoughts in Tejo's mind.

On the next day, Sweety and other friends of Jasmine come to their house to take part in the wedding. Seeing this Jasmine gets worried and Jasmine feels happy that Fathe invited them. After a while, Jasmine gets angry at the event manager for ruining her and Fathe's entry plan on Tejo and Fateh. Tejo came there and was pouring some water. Jasmine gets angry and tries to slap Tejo for doing this.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

