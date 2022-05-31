Udaariyaan actor Karan V Grover to marry long-time girlfriend Poppy Jabbal in June? Reports

It seems wedding bells are ringing for the adorable couple Karan V Grover and Poppy Jabbal. The duo has been dating for more than a decade and now they wish to start a new phase of their lives. As per reports by Etimes, Udaariyaan fame actor and ladylove Poppy will be having an intimate wedding in June and it will be attended by only a very few people.

Sources close to the actor informed Etimes that Karan and Poppy are all set to tie the knot on June 1st. The wedding will take place in Himachal Pradesh in the presence of close family and friends. The wedding functions have already begun. Karan and Poppy's common friends Rai Laaxmi, Shama Sikander with husband James Milliron, Sonnalli Seygall will be attending the wedding and they have already left for the wedding. Karan and Poppy are tying the knot in a secluded wedding, away from the hustle-bustle of city life. The couple will also be throwing a reception party.

While in 2021, Karan had expressed that Poppy and he had no plans of getting married but it seems they have changed their mind.

Talking about their love story, Karan and Poppy had first met in a car parking area and later they met again through some common friends and soon started dating. Their families are also aware of their relationship. In fact, Karan and Poppy have quite a lot in common, the duo loves travelling and share the same sun sign that is cancer. They are often seen attending each other’s family functions and regularly meet up with common friends from the industry too.

