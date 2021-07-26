Udaariyaan heads for a major TWIST: Here's what the lead actors think about the big change

Udaaryiaan has been getting a lot of attention since the day of its launch. The show revolves around the lives of the three people Fateh, Tejo, and Jasmine. It is a story of hope, love, and fulfilling dreams, sewn together is a simple story. Until now in the story, it is shown that Fateh and Tejo are happily married. Jasmin had left Fateh to fulfill her dream of going to Canada, hence she decides to settle with Gippy. But there are still many impending questions that are yet to be answered. Has Fateh got over his feelings for Jasmine? Also, would Jasmine keep all her feelings for Fateh aside and get engaged to Gippy for going to Canada? All this will be seen in the upcoming episodes.

In talks about the plot twist, Ankit Gupta aka Fateh said, “The story of Udaariyaan has played out beautifully until now. We have seen the characters go through several ups and downs as far as their relationships are concerned. But now is the time when we will get to see whose heart lays where. I am extremely excited about this new turn of events in the show and I am sure our viewers will enjoy watching it as much as we have enjoyed shooting.”

Tejo, played by Priyanka Chaudhary, said, “The moment I heard about this highpoint, I realized that this is a very important time in my character Tejo’s life. It’s her love for her family and Jasmine that is looking to clash with the love of her life. Our viewers who have loved Tejo and Fateh’s characters will be on edge! I can’t wait for them to see how things will turn out for the couple.”

Isha Malviya, who plays Jasmin shared, “Jasmine, as a character, has always been conflicted about her love life. But the one thing that she is sure about is her dream to migrate to Canada. Now, as she comes one step closer to achieving her dream, it will be extremely exciting to see whether her love triumphs over her dream or the other way around. And of course, there will be a lot of celebration and along with high-drama!”

