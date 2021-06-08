Udaariyaan Spoiler Alert: Jasmine and Fateh get annoyed with Tejo for hiding latter’s truth

The upcoming episode of Udaariyaan will witness new troubles coming up for Tejo post her marriage with Fateh.

Colors’ popular show Udaariyaan, starring Ankit Gupta, Isha Malviya and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in the lead, has been the talk of the town since its inception. The show is set to be a love triangle wherein the lives of the three main characters Tejo (played by Priyanka), Fateh (played by Ankit) and Jasmine (played by Isha) has been intertwined in an interesting way. So far, we had seen that Jasmine had refused to marry Fateh after she gets to know that he doesn’t have a job in Canada.

On the other hand, Tejo gets married to Fateh to save both the families’ reputation. However, Fateh is still struggling to accept her as his wife. Now in the upcoming episode, Tejo will be seen celebrating her muh dikhai ceremony with her in laws. Meanwhile, Jasmine will find out that Tejo was aware of Fateh’s truth of not having a job in Canada. She will get furious realising that Tejo could have minimized the damage before the marriage, but she chose not to. Soon, Fateh will also get to know the same and this will leave him and Jasmine mighty upset with Tejo.

It will be interesting to see how Tejo will explain her decision to Jasmine and Fateh. Besides, given the differences between Tejo and Fateh, it is worth a watch to know if the two will be able to give their marriage a shot or will Fateh walk out of his marriage to be with Jasmine again.

Also Read: Udaariyaan: Ankit Gupta gets candid about the preparation for his role of a boxer; Reveals he took boxing less

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×