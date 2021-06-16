Udaariyaan SPOILER: Jasmine requests uncle to find a Canadian munda for her; How will Fateh react?

Ankit Gupta, Isha Malviya and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary starrer show is managing to entertain the audience from their performances.

Colors’ popular show Udaariyaan is keeping the audience hooked up with its storyline. The show stars Ankit Gupta, Isha Malviya and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in the lead. The show is based on a love triangle. The three main characters Tejo (played by Priyanka), Fateh (played by Ankit) and Jasmine (played by Isha) are connected and always land in trouble. Till now, we had seen that Jasmine had refused to marry Fateh as she wants to go to Canada. As a result, her sister Tejo gets married to Fateh to save both the families’ reputations.

However, Fateh is still struggling to accept her as his wife. Recently, we had seen Tejo celebrating her muh dikhai ceremony with her in-laws, and then Jasmine will find out that Tejo was aware of Fateh’s truth of not having a job in Canada. She will get furious realising that Tejo could have minimized the damage before the marriage.

Soon, Fateh will also get to know the same, leaving him and Jasmine mighty upset with Tejo.

In the upcoming episode, Fateh feels guilty about seeing Jasmine and is afraid that his actions will hurt Tejo. On the other hand, Jasmine she requests her mama to find a Canadian munda so that she can get married in one month.

It will be interesting to see how Fateh will react to this. The audience is also excited to see what is there in the upcoming episodes. The show is managing to entertain fans a lot.

