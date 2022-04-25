Udaariyaan takes 6 months leap; Priyanka Chahar Choudhary shares excitement about becoming Tanya

Udaariyaan has been one of the audience’s favourite shows since its launch and people love the romantic chemistry between the leads Tejo and Fateh. In the last few episodes, it was seen Tejo (Priyanka Chahar Choudhary) decides to marry Angad (Karan V Grover) and part ways with Fateh (Ankit Gupta) owing to multiple misunderstandings that had developed between them. However, the story takes a dark turn and in an unforeseen incident, Tejo fights for her life resulting in her ultimate demise leaving the family and Fateh utterly devastated. Now the show is gearing up for a new twist as the team is presently shooting in London.

The audiences will soon witness Priyanka in a brand-new avatar in London following a 6-month leap in the show. She will now be seen as ‘Tanya Gill’, a young, attractive girl, who is free-spirited and optimistic in nature and believes in living her life to the fullest. In contrast to Tejo, Tanya sports a modern look and works in a café.

In the upcoming storyline, Fateh will be seen visiting the beautiful city of London where he’s startled to see Tanya, who is a spitting image of Tejo. Bewildered by the resemblance, Fateh is on a quest to uncover the truth - if Tanya is Tejo?

Talking about her new character as Tanya, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary says, “Tejo has been a wonderful character to portray, one that I have enjoyed immensely. However, I now have the opportunity to explore the role of Tanya – who is the opposite of Tejo and lives a care-free life. Playing this character will certainly be interesting for me, since I can relate to certain personality traits of Tanya and at the same time see how she develops as well. Filming this sequence in London has been a fantastic experience and an absolute dream. I am positive that our viewers will enjoy watching Tanya’s cheerfulness on screen as our show takes a new spin!”

Ankit Gupta, who plays the role of Fateh, shared, “The London track is really interesting, and we can’t wait to see how the audience will react to it. The entire team is having a wonderful time shooting in this beautiful city and we are trying to make the most of it while we are here. I am excitedly waiting for the viewers to watch this new development in the show; they will get to see their reactions when Fateh uncovers the mystery in the upcoming track.”

