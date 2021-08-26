Udit Narayan and wife Deepa to grace sets of Zee Comedy show; Comedian Mubeen Saudagar joins the cast

The show Zee Comedy Show has been providing a much-needed dose of laughter to the people. The show grabbed the attention of the people with the very first episode and in the upcoming episode, Aditya Narayan’s parents Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan will be gracing the show. The episode also marks the entry of popular comedian Mubeen Saudagar, who has been entertaining people for long time with his comedy.

In the upcoming episode, the guests Udit Narayan and his wife Deepa Narayan will be seen entertaining the audience with their interesting anecdotes. Along with them, Ex-Servicemen of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force will also be special guests of the show.

Along with the humorous acts by the comedians, there will be a special act involving Aditya Narayan. It will be showcasing a day in the Narayan household. The act will include numerous hilarious sequences but there will be a twist in the end as Aditya will do a prank on Chitranshi and scare her.

Aditya Narayan shared, “The end was actually planned as a prank on Chitrashi, she had no clue about it. She was so scared; I saw it on her face.” Chitrashi also added, “I went into a shock when Adi started asking Gaurav why I picked up the broom. Actually, this was not in the script and backstage Punit told me to pick up the broom and I also felt that we shouldn’t, but these boys planned it well. I was so scared; I didn’t know what to say or do.”

In the upcoming episode, Mubeen Saudagar will be joining the cast alongside Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra Bhosle, Dr Sanket Bhosale, Chitrashi Rawat, Siddharth Sagar, Gaurav Dubey, Punit J Pathak, Aditya Narayan and BallRaaj. They will come together as one team - Team Hasaayenge to spread some cheer.

Talking about his entry into the show, Mubeen Saudagar said, “To be honest, I’ve been following Zee Comedy Show ever since it went on air, and I must say it is hilarious. It has truly put a smile on everyone’s faces during such a gloomy time. In fact, I remember seeing the first episode and being blown away by the visual comedy they were attempting. This kind of comedy has actually never been attempted before on Indian Television and I am truly excited about getting an opportunity to join such a show. Doing acts on inclined slopes and 90-degree set-ups and miniature backdrops is not easy, but I’ll give it my all. I also have the pleasure of working with such wonderful artistes and to make Farah and the rest of the world laugh. I can’t wait to explore my capabilities as well and I hope everyone will shower their love and blessings on our show.”