Udit Narayan, Dipika Chikhlia & more get felicitated by Maharashtra Governor as part of Made in India icons

It is an important day for the Ramayana’s Sita aka actress Dipika Chikhlia as she has been facilitated by the Governor of Maharashtra. She has been facilitated along with legendary singers Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu and 'bhajan' maestro Anup Jalota. They were honoured by the Governor, Shri Bhagat Koshiyari in Raj Bhavan, Mumbai. The actress had worn a gorgeous saree for the special occasion. Udit Narayan had worn a formal suit. Kumar Sanu was in kurta pyjama and Anup Jalota wore a silk sherwani along with shawl.

Dipika Chikhlia had played the role of Sita in the mythological TV show Ramayan. She is beyond happy to get felicitated and she has shared the pictures of the event on her social media. The celebrities have been conferred with the title of Made In India Icons 2021. She captioned the post as, “Felicitated by the the governor shri Bhagat Koshiyariji in Raj bhavan Mumbai ….along with many dignitaries …. Udit Narayan ji , anup Jalota ji ,kumar Shanoo ji.”

See the post here:

Udit Narayan was recently seen at the sangeet party of newlywed Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar. He was seen enjoying the night along with the performances of Daler Mehndi and others. Kumar Sanu was last seen in Indian Idol 12, where he was a special guest along with Anuradha Paudwal. Anup Jalota was in the limelight with his stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 12. Dipika Chikhlia made her come back to the film industry with the movie Bala.

