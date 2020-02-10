Udit Narayan REACTS to Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar’s wedding reports; Says ‘I wish the rumours were true’

As the rumours of Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar’s wedding gets rife, legendary singer Udit Narayan clears the air and calls the reports a publicity gimmick.

Valentine’s Day is around the corner and as the couples are busy making their plans for the festival of love, the telly world is brimming with rumours of a celeb wedding. According to media reports, Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan, who are seen together on Sony TV’s Indian Idol 11, will be tying the knot on February 14 this year. In fact, the rumoured couple’s gestures on the singing based reality show often add fuel to the reports of their wedding and the fans are still confused if Neha and Aditya are getting married or it is a just a mere rumour.

However, Aditya’s father Udit Narayan has finally addressed the rumours and called it mere publicity gimmick. During his recent interaction with Bollywood Hungama, the legendary singer stated that if the wedding rumours were true, they would be well aware of it. “Aditya is our only son. We’re waiting for him to get married. If these wedding rumours were true, my wife and I would be the happiest parents in the world. But Aditya has not shared this with us,” Udit was quoted saying.

Furthermore, the senior singer asserted that although they would love to have Neha as their daughter in law, he feels that the wedding rumours are to enhance the TRP of Indian Idol 11 ahead of its grand finale next week. Talking about the same, Udit said, “I suspect this link-up and marriage rumours with Neha are just to boost the TRPs of Indian Idol where she’s a judge and my son is the anchor. I wish the marriage rumours were true. Neha is a wonderful girl. We’d love to have as our Bahu.”

This isn’t all. Udit also assured the fans that he will make a grand announcement to share the big moment with his fans whenever Aditya decides to tie the knot.

