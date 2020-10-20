Udit Narayan reveals he wanted a grand wedding for son Aditya but won't go against the government's decision

Aditya Narayan's wedding will be an intimate affair, with only close friends and family members in attendance.

Legendary singer Udit Narayan’s son Aditya Narayan is all set to marry his longtime girlfriend-actress Shweta Agarwal, on December 1. However, owing to the ongoing pandemic, Aditya and Shweta’s wedding will be an intimate affair, with only close friends and family members in attendance. According to Spotboye report, Aditya said that once the situation is back to normal, they might have a lavish reception. While speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, the singer’s father, Udit Narayan has revealed that he was a bit shocked to know about his son's sudden wedding plans.

Udit also stated that he has known Shweta for many years but only as Aditya’s friend. But suddenly one day, Aditya told him that he wanted to marry Shweta. After that, Udit gave advice to his son, he said, “If something happens later, don’t blame the parents." Udit Narayan also shared that he had dreamt of a big-fat wedding for son Aditya; however, due to the pandemic, he will not go against the rules set by the government. “I hope that the situation will be cured by December so that I can enjoy my only son’s marriage," Udit added.

A few days back, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, singer Aditya Narayan revealed that he has gone bankrupt. He also shared that he has spent all his savings and is left with only Rs. 18000 in his bank account now. But later, he laughed it off and said that it was just a statement and he doesn’t have only one account.

Talking about the work front, Aditya was hosting the singing reality show Indian Idol before the lockdown, and also was a part of Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh's Khatra Khatra Khatra.

