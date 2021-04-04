Udit Narayan shares health update on Aditya Narayan after he tested COVID 19 positive; Says ‘He is better now’

After Aditya Naryan confirmed being diagnosed with coronavirus, his father Udit Narayan has stated that his son is in hospital and on his way to recovery.

Renowned playback singer Udit Narayan’s son Aditya Narayan recently made the headlines after he was tested positive for COVID 19. The actor-cum-singer had shared the news on social media and revealed that he along with his wife Shweta Agarwal have been diagnosed with coronavirus and are currently in home quarantine. Ever since Adiya shared the news, he has been inundated with recovery wishes from his friends and fans who are praying for his and his wife’s good health. And now, Udit Narayan has finally shared his son’s health update and revealed that he is doing better now.

According to a report published in Times of India, Udit revealed that Aditya has been in the hospital and following all the necessary precautions. He also mentioned how the Shaapit actor has been sending him text messages urging him not to be worried. “Aditya got himself admitted; it may have been to quarantine himself. He is better now. I just received a text from Aditya saying 'Papa, don't worry about me. I am okay. Just pray for me',” the ace playback singer was quoted saying.

To note, Aditya is seen hosting Indian Idol 12 and given his COVID 19 diagnosis, he has taken a break from the singing based reality show. According to media reports, has been roped in to replace Aditya as host on Indian Idol 12. Confirming the news, the Pavitra Rishta actor had told TOI, “I will be filling in for just one weekend for Aditya. I will shoot for the show on April 5. I have worked with Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya – the judges of Indian Idol 12 - before. My approach towards the show will be of a fan. My parents follow it religiously. I am just going to be myself. There is no special prep as such, I will just go enjoy myself, because I think that’s how it’s done”.

