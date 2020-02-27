Udit Narayan wants Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan to get married after the wedding drama on Indian Idol 11

Here's why Udit Narayan wants Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan to marry.

Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's wedding rumours garnered umpteen attention, as the two were set to tie the knot on February 14 (Valentine's day) on the sets of Indian Idol 11. While it came out to be a gimmick, many fans were left disappointed. They wanted to see #NehAditya as a real-life couple, but all turned out to be a hoax, just for fun. However, now Aditya's father-singer Udit Narayan has made a huge statement on the couple, which will leave their fans gushing again. Apparently, Udit wants the duo to get married in reality.

In a recent conversation with a leading entertainment portal that he keeps teasing Aditya with Neha inconsistently. Not only this, but he has also advised his son to get married to the songstress. However, Aditya isn't yet ready to walk down the aisle and ignores any chatter about getting married to Neha, as he wants to focus on his career. Udit also went on to praise Neha saying that she is a top singer today, and is doing well for herself.

It was only a few days ago that Neha revealed hat she and Aditya, are just good friends, and there's no romantic connection between them. She also said that Aditya is all set to marry his long-time girlfriend this year. Talking about the wedding drama on the singing reality show, Aditya had said that “something which began for fun became too serious and went out of our control”. He also claimed that no media person reached out to him to know the truth.

Now, Udit's statement about Neha and Aditya's marriage has come as a surprise and shock. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you still want to see #NehAditya as a real-life couple? Let us know in the comment section below.

