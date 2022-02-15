Udit Shukla finds playing positive role in Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein a challenge

Actor Udit Shukla feels playing a positive character is a new challenge for him. He is seen as Abhishek Pandey in the show 'Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein'.

The show stars Karam Rajpal and Megha Ray in lead roles.

He says: "Personally I love playing negative roles. Previously I actually acted mostly for negative and grey shaded characters only. But for the first time I'm playing a very positive role. In a way I'm enjoying it as it is completely new and fresh to me. It's a new challenge in my acting career. As an actor I'm always open to putting myself in such challenges and try essaying something new each time."

Udit, says unlike reel life even in his real life he is very much responsible for his family.

Talking about his role he adds: "I'm playing Abhishek Pandey in the show. He is kind of the backbone and is the support system of the family. He handles the family business. In real life too my family looks up to me. I'm natively from Satna, Madhya Pradesh. My parents are there only. But as I work here in Mumbai, I'm settled here with my wife."

Udit is known for earlier featuring in shows such as 'Dhhai Kilo Prem' , 'Rangrasiya', 'Suvreen Guggal' among others.

