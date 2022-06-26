Uff, lovebirds Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra ace the ethnic look as they get spotted in the city; PICS

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most talked about couples in the television industry. The duo fell in love inside the Bigg Boss 15 house and their love for each other has only grown since then. Ever since the couple declared their love for each other, they have been very vocal and transparent about their relationship, and their fans are thrilled by the amazing chemistry between the two. Both of them are often seen together and surrounded by paps in the city.

Meanwhile, the duo on Sunday was spotted in the city in their ethnic look. While Karan looked dapper in a black suit paired with white shirt and bow tie, Tejasswi donned a beautiful green saree paired with pink blouse. The actress completed her ethnic look with statement neckpiece and earrings. The couple as usual looked adorable as the paparazzi clicked them.

Have a look at Karan and Tejasswi’s pictures:

Meanwhile, the couple recently attended Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards held on June 16 and also won the Super Stylish TV Couple Award. While Tejasswi looked gorgeous in the elegant red bodycon dress, Karan sported a tux with a bow tie.

On the work front, Karan Kundrra is hosting Dance Deewane Juniors, while Tejasswi Prakash is currently playing the lead role in Naagin 6. There are rumours that Karan and Tejasswi will host Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, but it is too early to confirm the same.

Rumours were also making rounds that Tejasswi will be seen making her Bollywood debut with Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2. However, the fans may have to wait a little longer to see their favourite personality on the big screens yet.