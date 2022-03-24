Uff, Mouni Roy is the epitome of sophistication in her latest reel; Check it out

Mouni Roy, our original fashionista, seldom goes wrong with her voguish style. With each outfit, the actress can wear anything and make it look straight out of a magazine catalogue. Mouni Roy is one of the most talked about name on the social media these days as the actress got married to beau Suraj Nambiar several months ago, on 27th January. Today, she posted a reel looking extremely classy and sophisticated and honestly, it was too hard for us to divert our eyes from her.

The reel uploaded by Mouni as an amalgamation of small clips of her. In the first clip, she was clad in glamorous slip top with a cheetah print skirt. She also wore huge, classy sunglasses and big hoops that essentially completed the look. She also uploaded a cute boomerang with her friend. She also included a car video and a clip of her glass of wine that she was enjoying at the time. She captioned the reel, “Blossom on a tree,” and complimented it with a super trendy song ‘Feeling Good’ that aptly described the mood of the whole reel. As soon as Mouni uploaded the video, it went viral as fans and industry colleagues from all over rushed to complement the stunning celebrity.

Check the reel HERE

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni Roy will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The movie stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles. The first part of the film is slated to release on September 9 this year.

