Uff, Tejasswi Prakash looks fire as she slays 'Naagin' look; Fans ask 'Why so hot?'

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the popular actresses in the telly world. After winning Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15, she is currently working in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6 in the lead role. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media as well and often treats her fans with adorable snaps. Her fans wait for her pictures to come out in the public domain as well. Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, the actress shared some photos of her 'Naagin' look.

Tejasswi looked fire as she slayed the 'Naagin' look. Her hair and makeup were also on point. As soon as she posted the snaps, her fans rushed to drop sweet comments. A fan asks 'why so hot'. Another user commented, "Your looking uff very beautiful, super duper hot, cutie pie and very attractive and we are super duper excited for today's episode #naagin6 is rocking". Similar comments flooded social media.

Check Tejasswi's post here:

In her personal life, Tejasswi is dating actor Karan Kundrra. They met inside Bigg Boss 15 house, and ever since then, they have been inseparable. Their fans call them ‘TejRan’ and the couple never misses a chance to shower love on each other, be it onscreen or offscreen.

On the professional front, Tejasswi has been a part of Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki and has worked in numerous popular shows like Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. Tejasswi Prakash is currently entertaining everyone as the shape-shifting serpent, Pratha in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show, Naagin 6. In this show, she is paired opposite Bigg Boss fame Simba Nagpal.

