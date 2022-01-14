Umar Riaz on eviction from Bigg Boss 15 before finale: ‘I feel they have removed me because I was strong’

Umar Riaz, who is doctor and a model, was seen inside the Bigg Boss 15 house as one of the contestants. He was appreciated for his personality in the show and for excelling in the tasks. He had received the ticket to finale, but was evicted from the show in the previous week. He recently spoke to ETimes about his unfair eviction and over his aggressiveness.

Talking about his much talked about aggression and rage in the show, Umar said, “Yes, I was aggressive in tasks, but I’ve never physically pushed or hit anyone. It was said that I was warned earlier too, but I don’t remember when was I given any warning. Then they said my eviction was on the basis of the audience’s vote. But when I came out of the house, I got to know that most people were only showering love on me, so how was this eviction based on junta’s decision? I feel they have removed me because I was strong since the start and made my way and name among all the known faces. I was getting a lot of support from people too. I am really disappointed with my eviction, especially after reaching the finale. It’s unfair.”

He shares action should have been taken for aggression earlier in the show, when Karan Kundrra pinned down Pratik or when Shamita Shetty pushed Rakhi Sawant, when Simba Nagpal pushed him into the pool or when Tejasswi Prakash pushed Abhijit Bichukale.

He also felt targeted and said, “I am also upset that some people said I am a doctor and how can I be so aggressive? But they didn’t tell others that you are an actor and you shouldn't be aggressive or else who would want to work with you. Why was all this said only about me?”

Talking about other contestants he said, he said that he feels that Karan Kundrra gets influenced by his girlfriend Tejasswi easily. In the earlier episodes, he was told that he spoke badly about Tejasswi and did not support her. But the fact is that nobody mentioned the things she said against him.



