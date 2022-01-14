Umar Riaz on his comment on Sidharth Shukla pushing Asim in BB13: It’s difficult to control emotions in house

Umar Riaz, who is the brother of actor Asim Riaz, was recently evicted from the Bigg Boss 15 house. He was one of the strongest contestants of the season and was considered one of the finalists for lifting the Bigg Boss 15 trophy. But he was eliminated from the show owing to his aggressive attitude. During the Ticket to finale task, Pratik Sehajpal threw a bucket full of water on him, which angered him and he pushed Pratik. This became a major issue and he was evicted based on public voting.

Umar and Pratik’s incident has been making news on Twitter for many days now. It was also compared to the Sidharth Shukla-Asim Riaz incident from Bigg Boss season 13 too. In BB13, during an argument between Sidharth and Asim, the former reacted and pushed Asim. At that time, Umar had tweeted in support of his brother. He had written in the tweet, “Let's get this started. Bigboss cannot promote this kind of behavior on national television. Time and again sid has pushed asim. We want justice for asim!”

Now a similar incident has happened to Umar and over the past few days, Sidhearts (Sidharth Shukla's fans online) have been talking about this. They have been referring to karma saying what Umar did two years ago has now come back to bite him.

Umar talked about his tweet against Sidharth with Etimes TV, he said, “I agree that I had said that Sidharth pushing Asim wasn’t right, but I never said that he should be removed from the show. Whenever people asked me, I used to say that he should be given some punishment in the house itself.”

Umar also said that it's tough to stay calm, given what happens inside the house. He said, “It is difficult to control your emotions in this house.”



