Umar Riaz praises Karan Kundrra for playing well in Bigg Boss 15; Latter says ‘Tu mil gaya aur kya chahiye’

Every year in the show Bigg Boss, we see friendships and heartbreaks, this year was no different. Umar Riaz and Karan Kundrra gave us major friendship goals. They supported each other and always stood together. There were times when Karan supported Umar and not his girlfriend Tejasswi. Salman had even scolded him saying that you are behaving like a gentleman. But they both survived and so did their friendship. Umar was eliminated from the show for his aggressive behaviour and Karan became the second runner-up.

Today, Umar took to his social handle and praised Karan for playing smartly in Bigg Boss 15. He wrote, “You played well my man @kkundrra. Sometimes life doesn’t give you what you want, not coz you don’t deserve it but coz you deserve so much more.” On this the actor replied, “Tere jaisa yaar maanga tha apne rabb se…tu mil gaya aur kya chahiye laundeyyyy.” Karan Kundrra was the second runner-up on Bigg Boss 15. Well, the actor had penned an emotional note on Twitter that read, "A big big biggggg thank you to each and everyone of you for all the love and support and kindness that you showered on me throughout my journey.. sorry for the late tweet.. Lost faith in a lot of things today but hopefully not in myself.. you’ve stood by me like a rock (sic)."

He further added, "I might take time to recover from what happened but I assure you I will.. and I promise you I will not disappoint you.. never again.. thank you my family (sic)."

Take a look here:

Karan Kundrra has a huge fan following and played very nicely in the house. He was often criticized for not taking a stand for Tejasswi.

Also Read: For Bipasha Basu, not Tejasswi Prakash but Pratik Sehajpal is the 'winner' of Bigg Boss 15