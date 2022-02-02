Umar Riaz, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant, Akasa Singh, Miesha & Ieshaan spotted at Shamita Shetty’s birthday bash

Gorgeous actress and former Bigg Boss 15 finalist, Shamita Shetty ringed on her birthday on 2nd February. The actress has thrown a grand party for her friends, where she will be meeting them the first time after the reality show Bigg Boss 15. The actress was inside the BB house for 115 days and was the third runner-up of the season. She will be meeting a lot of friends from Bigg Boss also in the party. As per the latest snaps, Miesha, Ieshaan, Nishant, Umar, and others were seen entering the venue.

As per the latest snaps from Shamita’s bash, Umar Riaz was seen entering the venue. He has sported a beige shirt with black denim, and black boots. He has sported sunglasses also. Pratik Sehajpal got snapped with Akasa Singh, who has sported a gorgeous orange dress. Pratik wore a casual shirt and trousers. Nishant Bhat was seen in a blue printed shirt and white trousers. Raqesh Bapat is seen in a cool and casual look as he sported denim jacket and trousers. Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Iyer were also snapped together. Miesha looked adorable in a short pink dress and simple footwear. Ieshaan Sehgaal has worn a black shirt with grey trousers.

See photos here-

Umar Riaz, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant, Akasa Singh, Miesha, Ieshaan, and Raqesh Bapat, were all part of Bigg Boss 15. The grand finale of the show was held on 30th January, and Tejasswi Prakash was announced as the winner of the season. Pratik was the first runner up and Karan Kundrra was the second runner-up of the season.



