Umar Riaz pulls Rajiv Adatia’s leg as he mimics his accent; Watch the video

Umar Riaz and Rajiv Adatia met on the Bigg Boss 15. While the former was a contestant from the first day, Rajiv was a wildcard entrant in the show. He was among the most adored contestants of the season because of his funny actions and his unique way of talking. He formed a good bond with Umar Riaz, Neha Bhasin and a few others in the house. Even after coming out of the house, they are often seen hanging out together. In the recent video shared by Rajiv Adatia, Umar is seen teasing him by mimicking his way of talking.

In the video, Umar Riaz and Rajiv Adatia are seen seated side by side, as the latter says “Bharat ka janta”, which Umar Riaz is seen repeating after him in a hilarious accent. He adds, “Aai baat samajh”. Umar adds, “Thepla” and he jokes, “Rajiv from London, blue eyes, thepla banane aaya hai yaha”. Rajiv shared in the caption, “I don’t talk like that!! Do I?! Lol @umarriazz91”.

Neha Bhasin and Rajiv Adatia were earlier spotted together in Khar, Mumbai on Valentine’s Day eve. They turned heads with their stylish appearances as they got papped when they arrived for a dinner. Neha and Rajiv had shown off their goofy side as well to the cameras. The duo shared an amazing equation inside the house of Bigg Boss 15 and became good friends too. He is often seen having fun with Umar Riaz, Rashami Desai and Neha Bhasin. They share their videos and pictures on social media.



