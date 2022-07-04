Upasana Singh breaks silence on quitting Kapil Sharma's show; Says 'Money was good but didn't feel satisfied'

Upasana Singh is a popular name in the entertainment industry and has proved her acting prowess over the years. Apart from being a great actor, she also possesses the talent of making people laugh with her humour. She played the character of Kapil Sharma's 'bua ji' on Comedy Nights With Kapil for a few years before she bid adieu to the show in 2017. Upasana has now opened up about what compelled her to quit Kapil's show.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Upasana Singh said that she got paid quite handsomely but she stopped enjoying her character and therefore quit. "Money is important to an extent, But after a point, your satisfaction becomes more important. I only want to do roles that make me feel good. I always tell my producers to give me roles that not everyone can do. Like I was doing the Kapil show, it was at the top for 2-2.5 years. Then came a point where I felt that I don't have much to do in this. I was getting good money. I told Kapil that I don't have much to do here, give me something like the role I did at the beginning of the show as I enjoyed that very much. Isme maza nahi aa raha hai (It's not fun anymore)," said Upasana.

Money was never the issue: Upasana Singh

Adding further, she said, "That's why I left the show. Paise nahi, paise bahot acche de rahe the kyunki hamara show bahut hit tha (Money was never the issue, they were giving me very good money because our show was a hit). But still, I left because I didn't feel satisfied."

Upasana Singh shares a good equation with Kapil Sharma

While Upasana quit the show midway, she shares a good equation with Kapil and is in touch with him. "Kapil and I are very good friends, and we still keep in touch. Whenever we talk I tell him that only call me back when there is something substantial to do. I say the same to every producer," said the 47-year-old.

