Upsana Singh rubbishes rift rumours with Kapil Sharma: 'Will work only if I get a good character'

Popular actress and excellent comedian Upasana Singh has worked in numerous TV shows over the years. Her character of ‘Bua’ that she played in the show Comedy Nights with Kapil, became quite popular and she is still remembered for that role. The actress has not been part of any comedy show for a long time now. There are rumours about her rift with Kapil Sharma, but she dismissed the rumour in her recent interview with ETimes TV.

Upasana says, "When I was playing Bua, it was fun working with Kapil. Later, he started his own show and moved to another channel. I could not move to another channel because I had signed a contract and had to continue working for the channel. There was no rift with Kapil but people thought I wasn't happy working with him."

The actress added, "I did a few episodes with Kapil but then I realised I wanted to do something creatively satisfying than just be a part of his show for a few minutes. Kapil and I are on good terms and we regularly communicate with each other. I am hoping that he will someday write a role for me because that will justify my talent and creatively satisfy me as an actor. I don't want to work because I have to do something on television. That's the reason, currently, I haven't taken up any projects on television."

Upasana shared that Kapil is a nice guy and he also gave a voice-over for her Punjabi film. She said that whenever he will think of something suitable for her, then she will work with him. She said that he knows that she won't just do anything on his show just for the heck of it.



