Urfi Javed gets trolled for donning a backless dress; Fans ask her ‘What is this fashion?’

Former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed has been grabbing all attention for her fashion sense. She is getting trolled every time she is making an appearance in the public. Recently, the actress was trolled for her unbutton pants and once again she is back with her another fashionable look. This time she was clicked in shimmery nude co-ords with a backless top and skirt. The actress also donned a veil on her head. After pictures of her outfit went viral, netizens trolled her for her bizarre fashion sense.

Urfi was seen getting clicked outside a restaurant. One of the users wrote, “Etna bhi kya yesa krne se koi film to milegi nhi.” Another writes, “Wahh sir dhak rkha h kamar Kholi Hui h yeh kese fashion h.” Some has also compared her look with Indian Met Gala. She was in the limelight with her unbuttoned pants look at the airport. Before that, she had stepped out in a ripped denim jacket which was short enough to give a glimpse of her light pastel coloured bra.

Even in Bigg Boss OTT house, she had made a dress out of garbage bag. Well on regular trolling, the actress had said, “If I wanted publicity I would have gone without clothes. There is so much more to me than my clothes. Why don’t people talk about me as an individual?”

Take a look at the comments here:

The actress was first seen in the 2016 TV show Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2, streaming on ALTBalaji respectively. She was also part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

