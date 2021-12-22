Urfi Javed gets trolled mercilessly for her quirky purple attire, fans ask ‘thand kese nahi lag rahi aapko?’

Apart from enticing audiences on the TV screens, actor Urfi Javed is also known to ignite social media with her alluring looks. Previously, her photos in a black cut-out body-hugging dress sent social media abuzz. Now, on Tuesday, December 22, the Bigg Boss OTT star did it once again. Unfortunately, her latest look also has ended up receiving flak from netizens online. It was in the evening when Javed caught the attention of paps in the city.

For her public appearance, the actor opted for a purple pant-suit that featured cut-out detailing all over it. Nude lips, highlighted cheeks and a long ponytail completed her entire look. As soon as her clip went viral on the internet, it did not go down well with netizens. While one asked her ‘thand nahi lag rahi hai aapko?’, another enquired, ‘behen itni thand pad rhi ache khashe blazerr ko kyu kat dala?’. An angry netizen also hailed it as a ‘worst fashion statement ever.’

In terms of work, Urfi Javed has featured in many TV shows including Meri Durga, Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania and more. She is well known for playing Bella Kapoor in Bepannaah, Shivani Bhatia in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Urfi Javed recently grabbed the headlines for participating in the reality TV show Bigg Boss OTT. Unfortunately, she was evicted during the initial stages of the game.

