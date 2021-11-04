Urfi Javed opts for an alluring look to share Diwali greetings, gets trolled mercilessly

Urfi Javed opts for an alluring look to share Diwali greetings, gets trolled mercilessly (Image: Urfi Javed Instagram)
Apart from her acting career, television actor Urfi Javed is known for her alluring looks. Time and again, the television actress ignites social media with her ravishing looks. However, recently, the star opted for a risque photo to share Diwali greetings with her fans. Unfortunately, Urfi ended up facing a lot of heat online. 

While sharing the greetings of the season, Urfi Javed opted to don a black bralette which was paired with blue denim jeans. Winged eyeliner, minimal accessories and sleek hair left open completed her entire look. While sharing the photo, the Meri Durga star wrote, “Gali me aaj chand nikla! Advance me sabko happy Diwali !” As soon as the post surfaced on the photo-sharing application, it garnered mixed reactions from netizens.

While a few users couldn’t stop praising her latest look. On the other hand, many shared their hilarious anecdote to her ‘Gali me aaj chand nikla’ caption. A netizen commented, “Chaand main bhi daag hai” referring to her exposed armpits, another wrote, “Iss chand ka credit dettol ko jata h...... nd happy diwali.” Urfi Javed’s post has amassed thousands of likes in no time. Check out the reactions to her post below:

In terms of work, Urfi Javed has featured in many TV shows including Meri Durga, Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania and more. She is well known for playing Bella Kapoor in Bepannaah, Shivani Bhatia in  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Urfi Javed recently grabbed the headlines for participating in the reality TV show Bigg Boss OTT. Unfortunately, she was evicted during the initial stages of the game.

