Urmila Matondkar & Aditya Narayan relive Rangeela memories after 26 years on Zee Comedy Show

The reality show Zee Comedy Show will see the Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar entertain us by sharing some interesting anecdotes as she appears as a special guest this weekend. While her ravishing personality and killer dance moves are all set to mesmerise the audience, it will be the 10 comedians of the show who will come together as Team Hasaayenge to make each one of us laugh out loud. While the hilarious acts put up by all the comedians coupled with the witty reactions and comments of our Laughing Buddha Farah Khan left everyone in splits during the shoot, it was Urmila Matondkar who made everyone laugh out loud as she mimicked a young and notorious Aditya Narayan on the sets of the show.

Urmila surprised everyone as she mimicked Aditya’s expressions and parts from the Rangeela Re title track. Aditya Narayan made his acting debut with the 1995 hit movie Rangeela, which also starred Urmila Matondkar. Reliving the memories after 26 years, the actress recalled how the young Aditya was really sweet and she had a great time shooting with him. As Urmila mentioned on Zee Comedy Show, “It was great fun shooting with Aditya for Rangeela when he was a kid, in fact, he didn’t give too many retakes. He was sweet and talented since he was a child.”

While Urmila’s revelations and her surprise performance will grab your attention, you cannot miss the comic acts by all the artists of Zee Comedy Show during this weekend’s episode.

